32 Shows From My 2000s Childhood That Still Hold Up As An Adult

If you know me, you know that I’ve always been the queen of rewatching old shows that I’ve just come to love more and more as I’ve gotten older. From cartoon classics to live-action comedies, there are plenty of series’ from my time as a child in the 2000s that I still believe hold up well even now as an adult – and today, I’m going to get into my personal favorites.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 – 2008)

You knew this would be on here. Avatar: The Last Airbender has only gotten better with age. While there is a live-action series on Netflix now (and it’s one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix anyway), the original animated series takes the cake. From Zukos’ character arc to Toph being the best female character to the themes and stories that make you cry, Avatar: The Last Airbender will forever remain one of the best-animated series’ of my generation.

Handy Manny (2006 – 2013)

Handy Manny was a show made for little kids, but I have to admit that I have pleasant memories of this series, so much so that I still feel happy whenever I watch it. I can still picture the early Saturday mornings with my dad when we sang the theme song and made pancakes together while watching Manny fix literally anything.

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends (2004 – 2009)

I feel like everyone always forgets about Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, but I remember it vividly, and the concept still stands out today. Imagine an entire house filled to the brim with imaginary friends who are literally real, and you can visit them whenever. That’s amazing.

Total Drama Island (2007 – 2008)

Total Drama Island technically did last longer, but I’m talking about the original season that came out, which still stands strong today. While the animation style is obviously different from many other cartoons at the time, it’s the fact that it was so clearly made for tweens, teenagers and adults that makes it a great pick. There are so many jokes I get now as an adult that I didn’t as a kid.

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007 – 2012)

I mean, obviously. I’ve already written an article about how Wizards of Waverly Place still holds up as an adult. Still, if that’s not enough for you, there’s literally a sequel series now called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, something that continues the story years later. The fanbase for this one is strong.

Danny Phantom (2004 – 2007)

I will never forgive Nickelodeon for making Danny Phantom only three seasons long while shows like The Fairly Oddparents lasted for more than a decade. Danny Phantom was not only hilarious and well-drawn, but it also featured some pretty consistent storylines that were great for children’s television and that I still enjoy today. Plus, a teenager turning into a ghost? That’s awesome.

Bear In The Big Blue House (1997 - 2007)

Thinking of Bear in the Big Blue House makes me emotional, in a good way. Some of my happiest memories with television back then often involved Bear and his house of magical creatures and fun times, and even now, as an adult, I still enjoy hearing his advice about the world and life, even if everything feels so much more complicated now.

Oswald (2001 – 2003)

Truthfully, I even forgot this show existed until I wrote this article. Then I rewatched it, and I just fell back in love with it. Is Oswald going to be the series that teaches you deep themes? No, but man, you can’t help but love every second of it. Oswald is the epitome of kindness, and the show makes you feel so warm.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody (2005 – 2008)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was really ahead of its time. Not only did it feature a storyline of a single mother working hard to provide for her two sons, but it also broke the stereotype of the typical ‘blonde bimbo/smart Asian’ by completely switching it and making those characters (Maddy and London) some of the most memorable. Even now, I still laugh.

The Powerpuff Girls (1998 – 2005)

The Powerpuff Girls has had revivals, but I’m always going to stand by the original series. There’s just something about the animation and the voice-acting that makes me smile now. But not just that; I enjoy the comedy way more. And now, as an adult, I also realize just how lucky those girls were to have Professor X as their dad because he’s such a girl dad.

Totally Spies (2001 – 2013)

Totally Spies is another great example of a series that felt like it catered to both children and adults. Obviously, the idea of being a chic spy is fun and all, but the comedy is there, and the animation is great. I still think about Totally Spies all the time, and personally, I’d love to see it continue the way it was back then.

Pokemon (1997 – 2023)

Obviously, I had to put Pokemon here. This series defined my childhood. From all the Pokemon I would love in real life to the movies that came out as the show progressed, I loved this series and still watch some of it today. No one could ever replace Ash and Pikachu in my heart.

Jimmy Neutron (2002 – 2006)

Jimmy Neutron is wild, man. I hadn’t rewatched this show in a while, but when I saw it again, the things they got away with in this series were crazy. The CGI animation is a bit uneasy to watch at first because our minds are so trained to what we’re used to now, but the comedy is just spectacular and makes me snicker.

Rugrats (1991 – 2003)

Rugrats makes me cry, and I stand by that even now. I don’t know why. I think a part of me misses the simplicity of sitting at home, drinking hot apple cider and watching a marathon of this show while staying home from school, but now, as an adult, I love it even more. The simplicity of watching kids just be kids and running around and going on adventures makes me smile each time.

Camp Lazlo (2005 – 2008)

Do you remember Camp Lazlo? Because I sure do. This show was one of those Cartoon Network series that aired for only a few years but left its mark in my mind. There are so many moments that made me laugh out loud now as an adult, and the animation style is so different from so many other TV shows at the time.

Teen Titans (2003 – 2006)

No, I do not mean Teen Titans Go! I mean the original Teen Titans that dove into super dark territories and dared to tell stories that broke the boundaries of what children’s television could do. That version of my favorite teenage superheroes. And yes, I will rewatch this all the time now, no matter what.

Bill Nye The Science Guy (1993 - 1999)

“BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL-”

I’m sorry, I lost myself for a second there, but if you were a child in elementary school in the 2000s, you remember those days when they would roll in the TV screen and play Bill Nye the Science Guy for the kids to enjoy. And yes, even now, I still enjoy the show because, regardless, there are a lot of fun science facts that I forgot about that are intriguing to learn about.

Hey Arnold! (1996 – 2004)

Hey Arnold! is another great example of a Nickelodeon TV show that was creatively animated and had themes that both children and adults could enjoy. While the main characters get into plenty of shenanigans, there are also many great storylines that still stand out today.

Blue’s Clues (1996 – 2007)

Blue’s Clues has had different hosts over the years, but of course, I’m thinking of the original series, which Steve and Joe hosted while Blue was still in her 2D animated form. It feels homier and more wholesome, and I enjoy watching it with my little cousins.

Kim Possible (2002 – 2007)

“Call me, beep me, if you wanna reach me.” That line has been cemented into my generation for years because who wouldn’t want to be friends with a teenage spy like Kim Possible? One of Disney’s best shows that featured fun side characters, engaging storylines and more, Kim Possible stands out as a great TV show that I love to this day.

Static Shock (2000 – 2004)

Static Shock is one of those shows that feels like a fever dream, but when watching it now, I realize just how fun it is. The animation style reminds me a lot of Invincible in a way (without all the gorey graphicness of the Amazon Prime show), and of course, Virgil Hawkins is a great lead character to follow. Its sad cancellation will always make me upset, but at least I can rewatch it now.

Chowder (2007 – 2010)

Okay, so Chowder is a series that is not here to teach you anything. There are no lessons, no intense themes, and it’s blatantly made to make you laugh. But it is so out of pocket in the best way that, as an adult, you can’t help but chuckle even now. Some of the animated sequences are wild, and it makes you wonder how the creators of the show came up with some of them.

The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy (2003 – 2007)

I think the main reason I love The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy is that it’s one of the last few cartoons of my time that really took chances with its source material. I mean, we literally follow a story about two kids whose companion happens to be the literal Grim Reaper. You don’t get those kinds of stories nowadays, and I still enjoy it even now.

That’s So Raven (2003 – 2007)

I swear, Raven Symone’s comedic timing as a teenager needs to be studied because she knocked it out of the park in That’s So Raven. This series was hands down one of Disney’s most enjoyable shows, and it’s mainly because of Symone’s incredible comedic acting. It holds up and more as an adult.

Maggie And The Ferocious Beast (2000 – 2002)

Maggie and the Ferocious Beast is undoubtedly one of the shows on this list that caters more towards a much younger audience, but you know as well as I do that some preschool shows are achingly bad to watch as an adult. This is not one of them. The main character is sweet, the animation is fun, and you don’t need to focus that much on anything – just turn your brain off and enjoy.

Johnny Test (2005 – 2014)

I think all of us at some point wished we were in Johnny Test because who wouldn’t want two sisters who basically make you their test monkey for all of their inventions? The show also uses a really cool animated style that I haven’t seen replicated in many other shows, making it stand out.

What’s New Scooby Doo? (2002 – 2006)

What’s New Scooby-Doo? will always be my favorite version of Scooby-Doo. I love all the Scooby-Doo movies , but there’s just something about this version of the animated series that makes me grin every time I watch it. From the fun theme song to the modern animation to so much more, it certainly stands out.

Drake & Josh (2004 – 2007)

You knew I’d put Drake and Josh here somehow. As someone who grew up with this show, I think Drake & Josh was a great example of how you don’t need a crazy concept for a series to do well – all you need are two co-stars that have great chemistry and funny comedic timing, and you’re golden. And even now, these two still make me laugh.

6teen (2004 – 2010)

Hailing from Canada but coming out on Cartoon Network, 6teen is one of those shows you probably forgot about, but yes, it still holds up even now. The animation style is different from many other cartoons, but the content is really what gets you because this series was undoubtedly made for teenagers, and I probably shouldn’t have been watching it as a kid. But eh, here we are.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (2000 – 2003)

Clifford the Big Red Dog is another show that really isn’t there to serve you incredible storylines, but it will make you smile, especially if you’re a dog lover. And even now, as an adult, I still enjoy these random adventures that this literal giant animal gets into.

Ben 10 (2005 – 2008)

This show made me want to wear Ben’s watch so severely. It’s funny because the whole point of Ben 10 was to show the process of Ben learning to control the watch and become a hero in all these different alien forms, but I just find it incredible to shapeshift now and can’t help but think of all the possibilities. Besides that, the series is funny and has excellent animation.

iCarly (2007 – 2012)

While there was a three-season Paramount Plus sequel series (which shouldn’t have been canceled, by the way ), the original iCarly still stands out as a great series to watch even now. The iCarly cast all had fantastic comedic timing, and really the show was ahead of its time, considering how much tech and online content viewing has only increased over the years.

There are plenty of other shows I could include on this list, but these are just some that stand out the most. Now, if you don’t mind me, I think it’s time for a marathon of my favorite cartoons.