Today In 2024 Headlines We Never Thought We’d Write: Robert Eggers Thanks Spongebob For Nosferatu

Robert Eggers, the visionary director behind some of the best horror movies of recent memory, The Witch and The Lighthouse, is no stranger to finding inspiration in unexpected places. Known for his meticulous approach to historical and literary adaptations, the filmmaker has now turned his sights on reimagining the classic vampire tale with his upcoming Nosferatu . But, in a funny twist, the filmmaker recently credited an unlikely spices in regard to his latest project: SpongeBob SquarePants. Yeah, that’s a 2024 headline I never thought I’d write.

Yes, you read that right. I'm referring to one of the best animated Nicktoons of the '90s , which features the animated sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. Some may or may not be aware that the long-running series has a connection to the Nosferatu character. While discussing his 2024 movie schedule release with The Hollywood Reporter , Robert Eggers had this to say about Spongbob familiarizing people with Count Orlok:

There was a show called Muppet Babies when I was a kid that would play little clips of Lon Chaney’s Phantom of the Opera and early versions of Cyrano de Bergerac and stuff; that weird cartoon gave me exposure to a lot of movies that I watched when I was a little older with memories from Muppet Babies. So, thanks SpongeBob.

For some millennials, their first encounter with the iconic vampire character of Count Orlok can, in part, be traced back to the second season of the Nickelodeon series. Nosferatu famously appeared on the episode “Graveyard Shift” as a punchline gag. Today, that fan-favorite episode is still discussed amongst fans, and talk has ramped back up again as of late due to the Northman filmmaker's latest motion picture.

It's amazing how people find out about iconic pieces of pop culture in a myriad of ways. With that, it's interesting to hear Robert Eggers talk about how Muppet Babies introduced him to profound pieces of art at such a young age. Considering his own personal experiences with animated series, it makes sense that Eggers would understand the Spongebob connection, and kudos to him for giving the aquatic character some props.

(Image credit: Art Films Guild)

Originally introduced in F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film, Nosferatu is a chilling, all be it an unauthorized, book-to-screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and a cornerstone of horror cinema. The character’s unsettling appearance, elongated fingers and ghoulish grin made him a horror icon long before he made a cameo in children’s cartoon. Check out how he was utilized on the Nick show:

Graveyard Shift SpongeBob - Ending - YouTube Watch On

Robert Eggers’ take on the horror property promises to return to the character’s sinister roots, crafting a gothic retelling that stays true to its haunting origin. And, based on the positive early critical response to Nosferatu , it's shaping up to join the ranks of horror remakes that don’t suck . This reimagining is poised to contrast sharply with the humorous portrayal fans remember as the cheeky light switch-flipping vampire from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Still, the SpongeBob connection is a reminder of how pop culture adaptations—no matter how irreverent—can keep classic characters relevant. Ultimately, Eggers' point about how Muppet Babies and other children's shows first exposed him to cinematic classics underscores how formative these early, seemingly lighthearted experiences can be for impressionable viewers.

