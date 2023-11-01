CBS Has Already Axed A Show From Its Schedule In Favor Of More NCIS As Wild Fall TV Continues

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, the Powers That Be in network TV continue to scramble in making sure there’s enough primetime content to keep viewers invested. CBS arguably had the best back-up plan possible by way of giving Yellowstone a shot at a broadcast run (which has been watched by tons of new viewers ), not to mention giving the newest NCIS spinoff some international love. Now, the network appears to be going harder on prepping for NCIS: Sydney’s arrival by dropping a temporary axe on one of its new-to-2023 series, in favor of embracing more of the long-running crime procedural.

CBS debuted the game show Loteria Loca, which is based on the Mexican Bingo game of chance, back on October 2 as one of the few all-new series to land in its Fall TV lineup . Unfortunately for all involved, it debuted to an audience of just over 1.7 million, with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.2, which didn’t speak highly of its future potential.

Hosted by Jane the Virgin vet Jamie Camil, Loteria Loca didn’t score any higher numbers in subsequent weeks, which is presumably part of what led to it being officially pulled from CBS’ upcoming schedule, only to be replaced by repeats of NCIS. Here’s what Mondays will now look like throughout the month of November:

Monday, November 6

NCIS (repeat) - 8:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 9:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13

NCIS (repeat) - 8:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 9:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20

NCIS (repeat) - 8:00 p.m. ET

Let's Make a Deal Primetime - 9:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (special) - 8:00 p.m. ET

Let's Make a Deal Primetime - 9:00 p.m. ET

NCIS (repeat) - 10:00 p.m. ET

For any viewers who are completely bummed out by this news, there's still the semi-promise of more Loteria Loca to come in the future, albeit without any specific plans locked down at the moment. A special holiday episode is still set to air in December (via Variety), and unaired episodes are expected to rejoin the schedule at some point in the future, though exact times have yet to be locked down.

While CBS has never shied away from reairing NCIS episodes from any era, part of the effort here is likely to make sure as many viewers as possible are aware that the NCIS: Sydney cast is bringing an Australian spin to the long-running franchise, with that spinoff debuting on Tuesday, November 14. Check out the trailer below!

Other new unscripted series Buddy Games and Raid the Cage aren't affected by these changes, and the rest of CBS' schedule is also staying the same for the time being. Now to sit back and wonder at what point will NCIS get its own streaming service.

NCIS repeats will be taking over Monday nights for the next couple of weeks going into NCIS: Sydney's premiere on CBS on Tuesday, November 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans will also be able to stream the new drama with a Paramount+ subscription.