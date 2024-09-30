CBS' FBI Star Celebrated 7 Years With Grateful Message To Fans, And He Got Lots Of Love From The Wolf Entertainment Family

Believe it or not, FBI is on the verge of premiering its seventh season in the 2024 TV schedule after hitting the 100-episode milestone a couple seasons back and scoring a big renewal in the spring. This was the show the brought the Dick Wolf TV universe – which then consisted of One Chicago and the Law & Order shows – to CBS and would eventually launch two spinoffs. So, is it any surprise that star Zeeko Zaki is feeling celebratory with Season 7 approaching? He shared a lovely message for fans, and got lots of love for it.

Zeeko Zaki posted the art for the upcoming season of FBI, which is a bit bittersweet although not surprising to see without Katherine Renee Kane's Tiff. There was no bitterness to go with the sweet of the caption he chose, however. Take a look:

Zeeko Zaki has starred in all six seasons of FBI (available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription) so far, even leading the ensemble when Missy Peregrym was out on maternity leave and during his temporary partnership with Chicago P.D.'s Hailey Upton when Tracy Spiridakos crossed over. Naturally, the comment section on his Instagram post ahead of Season 7 was full of comments from FBI's family of fans who mentioned everything from what the cast and crew have accomplished to giving a shout out to "Maggie and the ponytail of justice."

He also got some comments from others involved in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe, including Law & Order's Odelya Halevi and former Chicago Med and FBI guest star Sean Anthony Baker:

wolfentertainment: "Cheers to 7 years"

odelya_halevi_: "🔥🔥🔥"

seananthonybaker: "Love it!! A Pleasure To have worked With you all. 🖤💪🏿✌🏿"

elliotwolf: "Let’s goo"

While it's certainly too early to say that seven more years are on the way even for a show sharing the same universe as Law & Order: SVU – which is currently approaching its Season 26 premiere – viewers can count on plenty of FBI for the foreseeable future. Back in the spring, CBS renewed Zeeko Zaki's show for not one or two, but three more seasons to guarantee action beyond the 2025 TV schedule and into the 2026-2027 season. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were both renewed for one more season.

Although some members of the FBI cast have come and gone over the years, the core four of Missy Peregrym as Maggie, Zeeko Zaki as OA, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal, and Alana de la Garza as Isobel have been around from the beginning. John Boyd joined in Season 2 as Scola and Katherine Renee Kane in Season 3 as Tiff. Kane won't be back as a series regular in Season 7.

If you're ready for the FBI crew to return to primetime, the wait is almost over. Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by FBI: International Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 at 10 p.m. ET. You'll be able to stream the new seasons of all three on Paramount+ as well.