Another CBS Show Got Delayed Amidst The LA Area Wildfires

The state of California is currently in the midst of a serious emergency, as wildfires continue to ravage much of the Southern Cal region. As such, many have sought to evacuate the area and, at the same time, a number of people have sadly lost their homes. Since Los Angeles is also the epicenter of the entertainment industry, many red carpet events have been canceled and productions have been delayed. Now, it would seem that yet another CBS show set to hit the 2025 TV schedule has experienced a setback due to the fires.

One of the titles that’s set to come from the Eye Network this year is Hollywood Squares, a reboot of the classic game show of the same name. Those who were in the know may have been aware that the series was set to air this past Thursday, January 9. However, due to the fires in California, the company opted to push back the premiere. According to TVLine, it was reasoned that the show’s comedic nature felt inappropriate amid the continued fire coverage. With that, the show will now air on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hollywood Squares debuted on NBC back in 1966 and concluded its original run in 1980. From there, the series has had several stints in syndication between the mid ‘80s and early 2000s. The game sees a pair of contestants playing a massive game of tic-tac-toe by way of a massive board that includes a slate of celebrities. Each star is asked a query by a contestant, who must ultimately decide if the celeb’s answer is correct. Ultimately, the main participants are competing for cash and prizes.

This latest iteration of the IP – which is considered one of the greatest game shows of all time – is being hosted by media personality and former NFL player Nate Burleson. Also, serving as the game’s ever so important center square is Drew Barrymore. So far, it’s been revealed that Drew Carey, Jay Leno, Tyra Banks, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish and more will serve as celebrity guests.

Right now, a few other CBS programs have been impacted by the fires in and around the LA area as well. Also put on hold were NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House, The Neighborhood, The Price Is Right and After Midnight. Those aside, the network also opted not to air a repeat of Fire Country, the well-rated drama about a fire protection unit based in California. The powers that be reportedly decided not to air the scheduled rerun this past Friday to be sensitive towards the situation affecting the aforementioned state in real life.

Other networks are also having to change course as a result of the tragic events that have unfolded in recent days. ABC series like Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary and The Rookie have halted production on LA-based film lots, and the same is true of NBC’s Suits L.A. and Happy’s Place. Streaming titles in the same boat, with The Pitt, Loot, Ted and Hacks shutting down while the sci-fi series Fallout is also facing delays.

What’s most important in this situation, of course, is the safety of the countless people who find themselves contending with the fires. Viewers are surely eager to see Hollywood Squares and other shows hit the small screen. However, it’s admirable that CBS – like other networks – seems to be exercising great care with its programming during this difficult time.