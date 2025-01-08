Fallout Just Got Some Bad News Right As Production On Season 2 Was About To Start, And As A Fan Who’s Pumped, I Hope It’s Not A Big Setback

One of the best shows on Prime Video is Fallout. The series, based on the popular video game franchise, was a big success among seemingly everybody with a Prime Video subscription. The Fallout series was given a relatively fast green light for another season, and the second season was already in production, but now there’s bad news for fans as the show has been delayed though, hopefully, not for too long.

Fallout Season 2 was set to start shooting in Southern California today, the first day back at work following a break for the holidays. But due to the multiple wildfires burning in the area, which have already resulted in thousands of burned acres as well as homes being lost, Deadline reports production has been delayed as a precaution.

Fallout Season 2's Delay Could End Up Far Longer Than Planned

At this point, filming is set to resume on Friday, which means we’re only looking at a delay of a couple of days. Of course, all that is contingent on the state of the fires at that point, and right now things aren’t looking great. Strong winds have only continued to help the fires spread, despite the efforts of tens of thousands of firefighters. If the fires are still a problem two days from now, then additional delays may be needed.

Depending on just how bad the fires get, and how long they last, the production delay could actually get extensive. Even if the filming locations for Fallout Season 2 are deemed “safe” quickly, something as simple as shooting a scene outdoors becomes an issue if there’s fire or smoke in the air that isn’t supposed to be there. Filming will need to be delayed until things get back to normal, or the show will need to use CGI or other post-production techniques to mask the problems.

There's A Lot Of Work To Do After Cameras Stop Rolling

And of course, adding to the workload of the post-production team will add delays to when the show is finally ready for broadcast anyway. While Fallout doesn't use as much CGI as you might think, there’s still plenty of work for the digital artists to do. And of course, that work can’t even get started until filming is done.

No official release date for Fallout Season 2 has been announced so there may not be any official “delay” in that regard, but considering that Season 1 was released in April 2024, we’re already looking at a total wait of significantly more than a year between seasons. Considering how long it takes for some streaming shows to release another season, I certainly hope we won’t be waiting multiple years for a new season of Fallout.