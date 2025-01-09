NCIS, Grey's Anatomy And More TV Productions Put On Hold Due To L.A. Wildfires

The ongoing L.A. wildfires continue to rage on, causing evacuations, property loss, and work stoppages in a major area of California. While the 2025 TV schedule is no major concern compared to the loss of life and ecosystem, it’s certainly a concern that some who make a living in the entertainment industry will take note of. Now, as the fires continue, many shows, including NCIS and Grey's Anatomy have pushed pause on production.

After the recent announcement of Fallout Season 2’s production delay , titles such as NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy have now been put on hold, in the name of safety during this natural disaster. In fact, a big list of shows have hit pause on work for their current seasons, and THR has reported the titles that are affected.

Starting with this crop of streaming series that are now on hold, at the moment not too many big-ticket names have been impacted:

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Pitt (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Loot (Apple TV+)

Ted (Peacock)

Unfortunately, in the world of broadcast TV, there’s one network that seems to be hit the hardest at the moment. Apologies to all of you CBS fans out there, as these series are part of the lineup that are currently halting production on their current seasons:

After Midnight

NCIS

NCIS: Origins

The Neighborhood

Poppa’s House

The Price Is Right

The Price is Right and After Midnight feel like especially tough blows, as those game show-style programs are aired at a greater frequency than your standard network dramas. Meanwhile, each of those scripted CBS series mentioned above are in their own sort of trouble, as they premiered on the 2024 TV schedule and are in the middle of their seasons.

Scripted series seem to be the most heavily impacted style of programming, especially as we take a look at the rest of what most major networks will have on hold. At the time of reporting, here's the rest of the series mentioned as on hold:

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Happy’s Place (NBC)

Suits: L.A. (NBC)

All American (The CW)

Balancing industry-based concerns with the human picture of the devastation that’s been seen in the L.A. wildfires is not easy. Celebrity reactions from Chris Pratt , Mark Hamill, and others have signified the need to do just that though. While the value of life must always be kept in mind during times like these, the delay in producing TV series does hit the cast and crew in ways that will be felt financially and after the fires have been contained.

Nowhere is this sentiment better captured than in 2025 Golden Globes winner Jean Smart’s recent Instagram post. The Hacks star took to social media to hammer home those concerns, making this statement in light of the current struggles and the 2025 Critic’s Choice Awards being delayed:

There’s no telling how major of an impact the L.A. wildfires will have on television and/or film production in the near future, as firefighters are still working to contain the fire and we don't know how far into filming these shows are. However, in the meantime, you can continue to catch up on and support your favorite programs, like NCIS, thanks to offerings like a Paramount+ subscription .

Most importantly, we here at CinemaBlend would like to continue to offer our wishes of support and safety to those affected by the current humanitarian crisis.