Fire Country Isn't Airing An Episode On CBS This Week, And There's An Important Reason Why

We are still a few weeks away from Fire Country’s mid-season premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , but, it has been airing reruns on CBS while we wait. However, this week that won’t be happening, and it’s for a very important reason.

This week has been a devastating one in the state of California, because of the wildfires. So many people – including A-list actors – have lost their homes because of it. At the time of this writing, firefighters and first responders are working 24/7 to try and contain them and save everyone impacted by them. For that reason, Fire Country will not be on this week.

The wildfires began on January 7, and CBS did not take long to pull Fire Country from its schedule this week. On January 8, it was announced that the planned rerun would not air, with Deadline writing that it was done “out of sensitivity to the devastation in the Los Angeles area and out of respect for the tens of thousands impacted by the massive Southern California fires.”

Overall, this decision was important and made a lot of sense. Fire Country is a show all about fighting wildfires and other fire disasters in Northern California. It centers around a department of Cal Fire firefighters and follows events that aren’t that far off from what’s happening in LA right now. So, taking it out of CBS’s lineup this week felt like the right move, considering how close to home it can hit.

NCIS: Sydney will air tonight, January 10, in Fire Country’s normal 9 p.m. slot. That means, the CBS Friday lineup will consist of two episodes of the NCIS spinoff at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and then S.W.A.T. at 10 p.m. None of these are new episodes, they are all encores, as the network will start airing new episodes of almost all its programming toward the end of January -- which was always the plan.

Now, this should not delay the return of Fire Country, and the show should not experience production delays because of the fires in Los Angeles.

As of right now, Season 3’s mid-season premiere should air on January 31 at 9 p.m. ET. And I assume it will address various cliffhangers like Eve’s relationship with her dad , Gabriela and Jake’s one-night stand and Bode and Audrey’s situation that involves them being stuck in a swimming pool.

Also, according to ScreenRant , the show is mostly filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. So, while shows that are based in LA, like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS, are facing production delays , Fire Country shouldn’t be impacted by them.

Of course, it’s possible that Max Thieriot’s show could stay off the primetime lineup until the LA fires are under control out of respect and sensitivity for the situation. As we learn more about that, we’ll keep you posted. For now, you can enjoy tonight’s programming which includes two episodes of NCIS: Sydney and one episode of S.W.A.T. and you can stream Fire Country with a Paramount+ subscription if you'd like to.

If everything stays on schedule, new episodes of the drama should return to CBS on Friday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET.