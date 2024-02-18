Celebrity Big Brother Alumni Kato Kaelin Revealed One Of The 'Toughest' Parts Of Being A Cast Member, And It Involves Poop

Here in 2024, it seems like people are most curious regarding two things about Kato Kaelin's life. He's already spent decades talking about his involvement in O.J. Simpson's life and that infamous murder trial, and I'm sure questions about being part of the insane cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 come up far less frequently. That said, Kaelin recently talked about his experiences with the CBS spinoff, and the poop-related reason why it was rough to take part in filming it.

There are many reasons why someone might not want to play Big Brother, from houseguests getting fired from their jobs after playing, to others feeling forced to remove personal details from the internet due to toxic fans. Kato Kaelin didn't mention either when he appeared on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, but he did talk about something that sounded unpleasant. With so many Houseguests and only one toilet, the bathroom situation can get pretty hectic at best.

Celebrity Big Brother was really tough because the bathrooms clogged up a lot, and I had to do my morning poop. It's really, really kind of difficult. You're with these strange people, and we had flooding of the toilets and the showers a lot, and it was like, OMG, this is stuff that's — I dunno if they're catching us on film — but incredible.

Perhaps I should add "Keeping up on cleaning the bathroom" on the list of Big Brother do's and dont's for those that want to win. It seems astoundingly obvious now that he's said it: having anywhere from 12-16 Houseguests sharing a single toilet creates tons of potential issues and possible clogging. Even with the plumbing working 100%, it would still be miserable to have to wait on a morning deuce.

Kato Kaelin had to tolerate the toilet situation for quite a while, as he ended up leaving on Day 20 of the 29-day season. He was the fourth person evicted, though if you're someone who believes that Anthony Scaramucci wasn't a "fake Houseguest," he would be the fifth person eliminated that season, which is currently available to stream with a Parmount+ subscription for those who wish to check it out.

As a Big Brother fan, it is great to hear a CBB vet sharing some insight about what living inside the house is really like for weeks at a time. Houseguests' typical complaints on the live feeds revolve around issues like not having enough of the food they want, or the amount of ants that seem to infiltrate rooms. People often bring up the struggle of cooking for so many Houseguests at the start, but little is said about how all that cooking can lead to some chaotic bathroom struggles. Maybe if Kaelin's comments make the rounds enough, someone will bring it up on-camera in Season 26!

Big Brother is currently between cycles, but a new season is expected to premiere this summer on CBS. As mentioned, previous seasons of the reality series are available to stream over on Paramount+, and as an obsessive watcher of live feeds, I can't recommend it enough to any new or old fans.