My Favorite Canceled 2026 TV Show Got An Emmy Nom (But It Deserved So Much More)

I’ve been writing about TV for long enough that I understand most recently canceled TV shows have at least a small and dedicated fanbase. However, few shows garner the sort of reaction that leads fans being upset for a long time , so when special shows do come down the pipeline, they are worth talking about. One of those shows for me had a big moment this week. I’m talking about Stumble, the 2026 Emmy nominations , and why the NBC sitcom deserved so much more.

Stumble May Be Gone, But Still Gets One Last Emmys Hurrah

Stumble was one of those shows NBC gave a chance on the 2026 TV schedule at midseason. It was given a Friday night slot by the network, which is always a difficult timeslot to overcome (unless you are a CBS drama, and even then it’s sometimes tough). Briefly, NBC moved the show to Monday nights, but that didn’t prove to be a boon, either. The trouble seemed to be getting eyeballs on the episodes. Everyone I know who watched the sitcom loved it, comparing it to early Parks & Rec or The Office. I just didn’t know enough people who gave it a shot.

NBC ultimately canceled the show back in May , but it wasn’t the final word for Stumble. When Emmy nominations came out this week, Stumble made the list. In fact, co-creator Jeff Astrof celebrated Dahlston Delgado for landing a nod in the choreographer category.

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Given the show has many, many different cheer routines it pulls off showing competitors at many different levels, I’d say that category is one in which the sitcom certainly deserves its flowers. As Astrof noted it helps take the “sting” off NBC’s decision a little, as well.

(Image credit: Danielle Matthias NBC)

However, I do think it’s a shame neither Taran Killam nor Jenn Lyon were given nominations. Listen, I do get it. Comedy is a stacked category this year; to be frank, I wouldn’t want to go up against Jean Smart and Hacks. However, I really feel like people were sleeping on Stumble, and the performances of the leads in particular stacked up against some of the other major names on TV right now. It's easy to dismiss a show that only makes it one shortened season, but I wish things had been different for Stumble. While I can’t hand the leads an Emmy nomination, I liked what they were putting out into the universe.