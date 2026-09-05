How Gilmore Girls And More Shows Helped Me As I Mourned My Grandmother
As a TV addict, I turned to my favorite shows during this time.
Death is something that all of us experience eventually, and it can often be hard for people to process. While I've written about mourning my late friend while watching Wicked, just last week my grandmother died at 94. She lived a long life, but that didn't make her funeral services any less difficult. And when I got home, exhausted and puffy-eyed, I turned to TV shows like Gilmore Girls to help me continue to process my emotions.
Plenty of TV shows have episodes focused on grief and loss, and those are the exact titles that I turned to after my grandmother's funeral. Namely Gilmore Girls, Six Feet Under, and Girls (with the latter two streaming with a HBO Max subscription). And those episodes are exactly what I needed to continue sitting with my feelings.
I Used My Favorite Shows To Laugh, Cry, And More
While Gilmore Girls recently left Netflix, it's luckily still streaming with a Hulu subscription. After my grandmother's repast I put on Season 4's "The Reigning Lorelai." The episode focuses on the death of Richard's mother Lorelai "Trix" Gilmore. Her passing causes both Richard and Emily to spin out, to hilarious results. It felt good to laugh, and it was remarkably relatable to see the way that funeral services can sometimes make people nutty. I mean, who could forget Emily smoking and drinking after she finds Trix's letter saying she wasn't good enough to become a Gilmore?
After this I tuned into another one of my favorite shows Lena Dunham's Girls. Specifically the Season 3 episode "Dead Inside", where Hannah's publisher and mentor David (John Cameron Mitchell) suddenly dies. The episode shows the beloved group of Girls characters sharing their experiences with death, while Hannah struggles to feel anything but concern about her E-Book. Not everyone handles death and mourning well, and this episode has a great mixture of heart and gallows humor.
After watching that episode of Girls, I took a more serious pivot and really got in my feels. Namely by watching the episode "All Alone" from Six Feet Under, a TV show that actually ended well. This is one of the final episode of the entire series and shows the Fisher Family as they struggle with (SPOILER ALERT) the death of Peter Krause's Nate. The entire episode is an emotional gut punch, because the Fishers are all having a hard time throughout Nate's wake and burial.
Watching this had me back in tears, just when I thought I didn't have any more to offer. I felt seen, because I too was having a hard time emotionally. I understood the immense feelings of loss by characters like David and Ruth, as well as the occasional numbness that Claire had. After all, I hadn't cried until I stepped into the funeral home for my grandmother's services. And when Aunt Sarah (Patricia Clarkson) reads a passage from "Mystic Odes" by the poet Rumi, it was like I was hearing it for the first time. Particularly this passage:
This poem offered a helpful perspective on loss, as well as how to think about my grandmother and other loved ones that have recently died. Namely that it's not always wise to dwell on the specific of their life, but consider the life as a whole. Rewatching this episode brought a ton of emotion out of me, and I'm thankful to have expressed them so honestly instead of holding them inside.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It might sound silly, but I found that watching these episodes of TV allowed me to feel seen, and give pace to continue feeling the complicated emotions that came with burying my grandmother. To quote WandaVision's most iconic line: "What is grief, if not love persevering?"
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.