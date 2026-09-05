How Gilmore Girls And More Shows Helped Me As I Mourned My Grandmother

Death is something that all of us experience eventually, and it can often be hard for people to process. While I've written about mourning my late friend while watching Wicked, just last week my grandmother died at 94. She lived a long life, but that didn't make her funeral services any less difficult. And when I got home, exhausted and puffy-eyed, I turned to TV shows like Gilmore Girls to help me continue to process my emotions.

Plenty of TV shows have episodes focused on grief and loss, and those are the exact titles that I turned to after my grandmother's funeral. Namely Gilmore Girls, Six Feet Under, and Girls (with the latter two streaming with a HBO Max subscription). And those episodes are exactly what I needed to continue sitting with my feelings.

I Used My Favorite Shows To Laugh, Cry, And More

While Gilmore Girls recently left Netflix, it's luckily still streaming with a Hulu subscription. After my grandmother's repast I put on Season 4's "The Reigning Lorelai." The episode focuses on the death of Richard's mother Lorelai "Trix" Gilmore. Her passing causes both Richard and Emily to spin out, to hilarious results. It felt good to laugh, and it was remarkably relatable to see the way that funeral services can sometimes make people nutty. I mean, who could forget Emily smoking and drinking after she finds Trix's letter saying she wasn't good enough to become a Gilmore?

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After this I tuned into another one of my favorite shows Lena Dunham's Girls. Specifically the Season 3 episode "Dead Inside", where Hannah's publisher and mentor David (John Cameron Mitchell) suddenly dies. The episode shows the beloved group of Girls characters sharing their experiences with death, while Hannah struggles to feel anything but concern about her E-Book. Not everyone handles death and mourning well, and this episode has a great mixture of heart and gallows humor.

(Image credit: HBO)

After watching that episode of Girls, I took a more serious pivot and really got in my feels. Namely by watching the episode "All Alone" from Six Feet Under, a TV show that actually ended well. This is one of the final episode of the entire series and shows the Fisher Family as they struggle with (SPOILER ALERT) the death of Peter Krause's Nate. The entire episode is an emotional gut punch, because the Fishers are all having a hard time throughout Nate's wake and burial.

Watching this had me back in tears, just when I thought I didn't have any more to offer. I felt seen, because I too was having a hard time emotionally. I understood the immense feelings of loss by characters like David and Ruth, as well as the occasional numbness that Claire had. After all, I hadn't cried until I stepped into the funeral home for my grandmother's services. And when Aunt Sarah (Patricia Clarkson) reads a passage from "Mystic Odes" by the poet Rumi, it was like I was hearing it for the first time. Particularly this passage:

Our death is our wedding with eternity. What is the secret? 'God is One.' The sunlight splits when entering the windows of the house. This multiplicity exists in the cluster of grapes; It is not in the juice made from the grapes. For he who is living in the Light of God, The death of the carnal soul is a blessing. Regarding him, say neither bad nor good, For he is gone beyond the good and the bad.

This poem offered a helpful perspective on loss, as well as how to think about my grandmother and other loved ones that have recently died. Namely that it's not always wise to dwell on the specific of their life, but consider the life as a whole. Rewatching this episode brought a ton of emotion out of me, and I'm thankful to have expressed them so honestly instead of holding them inside.

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It might sound silly, but I found that watching these episodes of TV allowed me to feel seen, and give pace to continue feeling the complicated emotions that came with burying my grandmother. To quote WandaVision's most iconic line: "What is grief, if not love persevering?"