Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Has Reportedly Been Questioned In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death As Law Enforcement Investigates

When Matthew Perry died in October it was a shock to fans and friends alike. The actor drowned in a hot tub, an accident attributed to the fact that ketamine was found in Perry’s system. While the Friends star had been known to deal with substance abuse issues throughout his career, he was known to be proudly sober at the time of his death, leading some to wonder what had happened. Police have been investigating that question, which has reportedly led them to the door of actress Brooke Mueller.

Brooke Mueller has a small handful of screen credits but may be better known as the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen. Mueller has been dealing with her own substance abuse issues over the years, and it was apparently in rehab that Mueller met Matthew Perry and the pair formed a friendship.

It’s unclear exactly what law enforcement may suspect, but InTouch Weekly reports that Mueller has spoken with authorities multiple times, leading to her hiring an attorney. The sober living facility where she currently resides has been searched, and police have taken a phone and a laptop from her. Police had a warrant, so there must have been something they believed they could find in the search of the room and the electronics, but it’s unclear if anything has been found.

An “insider” told InTouch that Mueller isn’t saying much to anybody about the situation, beyond the fact that she is “adamant” she had nothing to do with Perry’s death. She has apparently been entirely forthcoming with authorities when questioned.

The criminal investigation is a joint operation between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the organizations are searching for exactly how Matthew Perry came into possession of the ketamine that led to his drowning. Perry had been using ketamine as part of a therapy regimen but the amount found in his body at the time was apparently far greater than what should have been in his system through the therapy alone.

Matthew Perry spoke openly about his substance abuse issues in his memoir which was published shortly before his death. In it, he specifically mentions ketamine as one of the drugs that he abused.

A report from People claims that law enforcement is close to the end of their investigation and that police expect to charge "multiple people." No names are mentioned as far as who may be facing charges, so whether Mueller could actually be one of them is unknown. If the report is accurate and the investigation is coming to a conclusion, then we will likely all have answers soon.