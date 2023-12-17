After Matthew Perry’s Death Was Reported To Have Been Caused By Ketamine, A Doctor Weighs In On How Much Was Found In His System

The passing of Matthew Perry at 54 in October still seems to be weighing on people's hearts and minds. After the beloved Friends cast member’s death, many fans, celebrities, and close friends paid their respects to Perry . Meanwhile, the specifics of his death continue to be a massive topic of speculation. Recent reports following the release of his autopsy provided more information, confirming the official cause of the actor’s death. One notable factor in his passing is the antidepressant ketamine. Now, a prominent doctor is offering insights into the amount of the substance that was found in the late star’s system.

Per reports, 3,540 ng/ml of ketamine were found in the actor's peripheral blood source, while his central blood source apparently had 3,271 ng/ml. Dr. Philip Wolfson, one of the world’s foremost experts on ketamine and author of The Ketamine Papers: Science, Therapy, and Transformation, shed light on the situation while speaking with the New York Post . Dr. Wolfson remarked:

He really did himself in. He must have taken a large amount. You don’t do this and go swimming or go into a pool of any sort.

Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic properties, has gained popularity in recent years as a recreational drug. Dr. Wolfson emphasized the potential dangers associated with the substance and the need for responsible use. When discussing the comedian's passing, the medical professional added:

What I foresee happened with him is, what it does is put you in kind of a trance state, so he probably was in the hot tub in a trance state, slipped under the water and drowned. So, the ketamine in and of itself doesn’t stop your breathing, but it can keep you from waking up if you are submerged.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022, Matthew Perry extensively discussed ketamine while also not sugarcoating any aspect of his career or personal life. Amid the release of his cause of death, it was recently recalled that the late actor was candid about the drug, which is used to treat depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and more. The Mr. Sunshine veteran, who was known for being brutally honest, referred to ketamine as a "giant exhale." The late actor had said:

Ketamine was a very popular street drug in the 1980s. There is a synthetic form of it now, and it’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression. … Has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’

Various other factors, such as coronary artery disease and drowning, have also been linked to the 17 Again star's passing. Questions about his physical and mental health before his death have emerged as well, with input from those close to him. Kayti Edwards, his ex, expressed concerns about his sobriety, suggesting the possibility of him “taking pills” in the weeks leading up to his death. However, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, who communicated with Perry on the morning of his passing , described him as “happy” and “healthy.”

It's fair to assume that many will continue to mourn the Fools Rush In actor in the aftermath of his passing. What remains wonderful to see, even as speculation surrounding his death continues, is the sheer number of people who've paid tribute to him. His legacy, which includes his candid nature when it comes to substance abuse struggles, won't be forgotten.