After Matthew Perry’s Death Was Reported To Have Been Caused By Ketamine, A Doctor Weighs In On How Much Was Found In His System
The prominent ketamine expert weighs in on the late actor's death.
The passing of Matthew Perry at 54 in October still seems to be weighing on people's hearts and minds. After the beloved Friends cast member’s death, many fans, celebrities, and close friends paid their respects to Perry. Meanwhile, the specifics of his death continue to be a massive topic of speculation. Recent reports following the release of his autopsy provided more information, confirming the official cause of the actor’s death. One notable factor in his passing is the antidepressant ketamine. Now, a prominent doctor is offering insights into the amount of the substance that was found in the late star’s system.
Per reports, 3,540 ng/ml of ketamine were found in the actor's peripheral blood source, while his central blood source apparently had 3,271 ng/ml. Dr. Philip Wolfson, one of the world’s foremost experts on ketamine and author of The Ketamine Papers: Science, Therapy, and Transformation, shed light on the situation while speaking with the New York Post. Dr. Wolfson remarked:
Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic properties, has gained popularity in recent years as a recreational drug. Dr. Wolfson emphasized the potential dangers associated with the substance and the need for responsible use. When discussing the comedian's passing, the medical professional added:
In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022, Matthew Perry extensively discussed ketamine while also not sugarcoating any aspect of his career or personal life. Amid the release of his cause of death, it was recently recalled that the late actor was candid about the drug, which is used to treat depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and more. The Mr. Sunshine veteran, who was known for being brutally honest, referred to ketamine as a "giant exhale." The late actor had said:
Various other factors, such as coronary artery disease and drowning, have also been linked to the 17 Again star's passing. Questions about his physical and mental health before his death have emerged as well, with input from those close to him. Kayti Edwards, his ex, expressed concerns about his sobriety, suggesting the possibility of him “taking pills” in the weeks leading up to his death. However, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, who communicated with Perry on the morning of his passing, described him as “happy” and “healthy.”
It's fair to assume that many will continue to mourn the Fools Rush In actor in the aftermath of his passing. What remains wonderful to see, even as speculation surrounding his death continues, is the sheer number of people who've paid tribute to him. His legacy, which includes his candid nature when it comes to substance abuse struggles, won't be forgotten.
Those who'd like to revisit Matthew Perry's work on Friends or check it out for the first time can do just that using a Max subscription.
