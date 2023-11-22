Sarah Paulson Needed A Job ‘Desperately’ When She Auditioned For Studio 60. Years Later, She Shares The Sweet Way Matthew Perry Showed Up For Her

Matthew Perry’s death at 54 is still weighing heavily on numerous fans who enjoyed his work as well as a number of the countless actors he worked with over the years. When it comes to the latter group, many have been taking the time to share their memories of him. A sum of them remembered Perry not only for his sharp sense of humor but also for his kindness. Sarah Paulson added to the chorus of praise for the late comedian and gave fans an idea of his generosity through a story she told. Paulson worked with him on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, which was a gig the actress said she needed “desperately” at the time. And as it turns out, Perry showed up for her in a big (and very sweet) way when it came to the audition process.

Today, Sarah Paulson is arguably one of the most accomplished actors working in the entertainment industry. She’s been consistently booked and busy with movies and TV shows and, thanks to the latter, she has a Primetime Emmy. Ahead of that though, she was apparently in need of work around the time Studio 60 was coming together. Paulson mentioned that on The View , when she was asked how she’d remember Matthew Perry. She said that she’d remember him as a “generous” person, before explaining how he helped her prepare for her audition:

I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet. I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately. And he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time and was also on the show, they had done a movie together called The Whole Nine Yards. So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so I could have a leg up on the other performer, and I did get the job. So I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that.

If that’s not a true friend, then I don’t know what is. That was an incredibly affable gesture on the 17 Again alum’s part. Hollywood is a tough town, and it can be tough for actors to navigate those choppy waters while circling roles. So to say that he gave Sarah Paulson a serious leg up would be an understatement. Ultimately, the Aaron Sorkin-created Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip only lasted one season that aired from 2006 to 2007 on NBC. Despite that brief run, it would appear that Paulson and her late co-star forged an enduring friendship. Paulson also explained one of the loveliest aspects of being friends with the comic:

He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or you made him smile, you had really arrived. I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple of times, and it made me feel really good.

Among the other stars who’ve honored Matthew Perry are his fellow Friends stars, who initially released a joint statement . In time, individual tributes from Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and the rest of the tight-knit group were also shared. Like the American Horror Story vet, they highlighted Perry’s warmth and humor when discussing him. Hank Azaria, who guest-starred on the sitcom, referred to the late star as a “hilarious, hilarious man.” Those who’ve watched Perry’s best movies and TV shows can probably attest to his on-screen charm, which helped make the NBC staple what it was.

Sarah Paulson’s story is just another example of just how special a person the Good Wife alum was. It definitely sounds like he touched a number of people’s lives during his time on this planet. Hollywood and society as a whole are poorer for not having him, but it’s sweet that Paulson and other stars are keeping his memory alive by sharing sweet anecdotes.