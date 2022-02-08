Chelsea Handler And Former Chelsea Lately Co-Star Suffer Unrelated Health Scares During Stand-Up Tours
Comedians give updates after health scares.
The comedic world has taken quite a scary hit over the past few days, as Chelsea Handler and her former Chelsea Lately co-star, Heather McDonald, both suffered unrelated health scares while out on their stand-up tours. Handler posted an update from the hospital, as she was forced to postpone a couple of dates on her tour. McDonald, meanwhile, suffered a skull fracture after collapsing on stage during a show.
Chelsea Handler didn’t address why she was in the hospital when she posted to her Instagram stories, just calling it a “scare” and saying she was going to take a couple of weeks to recover before resuming her Vaccinated and Horny Tour. In her video, Handler said (via ET):
Her Instagram page also provided an update for ticketholders for two stops on the tour in Oregon, announcing that the dates have been pushed back a month. The comedian said she was “deeply saddened” by the sudden change of plans:
Meanwhile Heather McDonald, who was a writer on Chelsea Lately for its eight-season run and often appeared in the show’s sketches, sustained her injury during a stand-up show in Tempe, Arizona. An update was posted to her Facebook page on February 6:
The Facebook post also said that Heather McDonald had received a COVID booster three weeks ago, and she had been tested for COVID and remained negative. McDonald also posted a video update to her Instagram Stories to apologize to fans (via People):
According to TMZ, she collapsed after making a health-related joke: "I'm vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted ... and flu shot and shingle shot and haven't gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most." Members of the sold-out audience reportedly thought it was part of the act at first but, when it became clear that something was wrong, an EMT and a nurse in the audience ran on stage to help her.
Those are certainly two scary situations, and we hope that Chelsea Handler and Heather McDonald continue to recover. Of course, let's also hope that they take the time they need before getting back out on the road.
