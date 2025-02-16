‘That Isn’t The Best Friend Of Martha Stewart Snoop.’ Cheri Oteri Recalls SNL Request The Rapper Made That Was A Surprise (But Made The Sketch Better)

With Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary celebration in full swing on the 2025 TV Schedule, cast members and hosts alike are divulging all the behind the scenes details from the past half-century. If the SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docuseries taught me anything, it’s that an episode of the show goes through numerous changes before it airs, sometimes up to minutes before airtime Cheri Oteri remembers a sketch that was altered several different times at guest star Snoop Dogg's surprising request, but it actually ended up making it better.

Cheri Oteri was a regular cast member from 1995-2000 and is probably best known for her recurring Barbara Walters impression. When she recently guest-hosted TODAY’s Jenna and Friends, Oteri recalled a sketch written for musical guest Snoop Dogg, in which she interviews the rapper as Walters. According to the Grown Ups 2 actress, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper requested Oteri include not one, but four of his cousins in the sketch, leaving her scrambling. In the end, it all worked out, and her reasoning behind the solution is funny:

You saw in the back his bodyguards were his cousins. I did not know what to do with them. So I was like, ‘All right, you’ll be Snoop’s bodyguards because you just never know when Barbara’s going to snap.’

Of course, the bodyguards are meant to be a bit intimidating in the sketch, as they surround Oteri and Snoop. The SNL alum’s TODAY co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, also makes sure to note that in 1997, when the episode premiered, the public’s perception of the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was a bit different than today. She specifically said:

By the way, that isn't the best friend (of) Martha (Stewart) Snoop. That was the Snoop of yesteryear.

It’s quite interesting how the rapper has transformed over the years into a national media personality, most notably developing a beloved friendship with Martha Stewart. It’s turned out to be a gold mine for TV networks and stand-up comedians alike, with many joking about the seemingly mismatched pair's unique dynamic.

Whether it was his adorable friendship with Martha or the copious amounts of weed he still smokes to this day (although he did have a brief sober era), these days he is considered, as Oteri puts it, “America’s sweetheart.” I can’t disagree, as his side quests at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were some of my favorite parts of the broadcasts. However, to the TODAY host’s point, his on-screen moment with Oteri’s Barbara Walters was back before his wholesome era.

Back in the day, the Voice host was somewhat of a regular face in Studio 8H, having made four appearances in the show’s 50-year run, once as host and three times as a musical guest. He was also one of the many big names flown in for the 50th anniversary weekend, performing at the SNL 50th Anniversary Concert this past Friday. His musical set, in which he smoked a joint on stage while rapping hits like “Gin & Juice” and “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” was his first time on the iconic late night comedy show since 2004. So I’d say he’s a little overdue.

In a perfect world, I’d love to see him and Martha Stewart host an episode together, as the famous cook has yet to add the hosting gig to her resume. However, I’d also settle for Ana Gasteyer’s hilarious SNL impression of the best-selling author. And perhaps Barbara Walters (a.k.a Oteri) will return to interview the bestie duo… without the bodyguards this time.

Be sure to check out the highly anticipated SNL 50th Anniversary Special, airing February 16th at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. It'll also be available to stream with a Peacock subscription.