‘I Don’t Think My Relationship With Them Could Get Worse’: Cheryl Burke Shares Shocking Details About Her Dancing With The Stars Exit And The Aftermath
Burke is clearing the air.
When Cheryl Burke left Dancing With the Stars after Season 31, it was definitely a surprise. The longtime pro shared a sentimental message following her official retirement from DWTS, and while it sounded like she was still on good terms with the dancing competition series, it hasn’t looked like that recently. Most notably when the show paid tribute to the late Len Goodman and brought back several former pros, not including Burke. Now, she’s opening up about the tribute and the aftermath of her exit.
Burke went on the record on her podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans to clear the air about her feelings about DWTS. It’s been almost two years since she said goodbye to the ballroom, and when she did, it wasn’t as easy as one might think. Burke was on the series for 26 seasons, and she admitted the show was her life... right up until it wasn't.
After her time ended, what seems to have been really tough is the fact she feels some of her former DWTS co-stars dropped her. Burke opened up about how there’s a family element to the series, as many casts have in both TV and film, which is why it hurt so much to be ghosted, no matter what for:
While Cheryl Burke didn’t go too much into the ghosting, it’s possible that this could have something to do with the Len Goodman tribute. Fans slammed DWTS for leaving out her and Sharna Burgess, especially considering how big of a part they had in the series. However, Burke does have an idea about why she was left out of the tribute, and while she’s no longer holding a grudge, clearly things aren't in a great place with her relationships at DWTS.
The podcast opened up a lot more about her Hollywood career too. She admitted she struggled with not knowing what to do after she decided to exit, calling it "scary." But there's no reward without risk, and that's why she took it.
With DWTS gearing up for Season 33 later on the 2024 TV schedule, the show has had a long rotating cast of pros. It’s never easy seeing your favorite pro leave, and sometimes, luckily, it’s only for a season or two. Other times, it’s permanent, and that seems to be the case for Burke.
