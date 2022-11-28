Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Penned A Sentimental Message To Her Past Dance Partners After Exiting The Show

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 did more than just crown Charli D’Amelio its winner , the Disney+ series also said goodbye to two legends who were staples of the franchise to that point. Longtime competition judge Len Goodman finished out his run, and Cheryl Burke gave one final performance before officially retiring from DWTS . Now, following her exit, she has a sentimental message to share with her previous celebrity dance partners.

Cheryl Burke only won Dancing with the Stars twice towards the beginning of her tenure, but she’s remained competitive throughout the years, thanks to her showstopping performances and the dance partners that battled with her to the later rounds of the competition. Burke recently gave thanks to all of her former dance partners, shouting out Drew Lachey, Emmitt Smith, and others in a heartfelt Instagram post:

To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU. Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down. Even if “dance mom” Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me, allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I’ll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL! 🤍

Cheryl Burke had nothing but love for all of her former dance partners and definitely seems to be in the nostalgic stage when it comes to her departure from Dancing With The Stars. Considering that she was on 26 seasons of the program, I think most would be shocked if she wasn’t looking back on the past and ensuring that she shows her appreciation to those she's worked with over the years now that the ride is over.

26 seasons on Dancing With The Stars means acknowledging all 26 dance partners. In addition to her lengthy message to her former colleagues, Cheryl Burke also added a video, which features shots of her through the years alongside her dance partners. Fans looking to take a trip through time can certainly do so with the sweet clip below, and be prepared to be hit with a tidal wave of nostalgia:

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Though Cheryl Burke made the decision to step away as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, she’s already indicated that she’s interested in staying on the show. Burke has already noted that she put her name out there as a possible candidate for Len Goodman's successor, though there’s no word regarding who might be offered that job.

The star clearly has a lot of experience with the show, so I’m sure she’d be very capable of stepping into a judging role. With that said, not every DWTS pro is willing to judge, so perhaps the series should consider it has a pro that’s ready and willing to take Len Goodman’s place.

Whatever ends up happening, many of us will certainly be rooting for Cheryl Burke moving forward. The sky's the limit for her, and it'll be exciting to see what she does next. In the meantime though, it's just lovely to see those who've contributed to Burke's strong performances over the years get their flowers as well.

Those who'd like to watch past episodes of Dancing with the Stars can do so by grabbing a Disney+ subscription.