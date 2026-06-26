The Bears Are Getting A Hallmark Movie, And Fans Keep Making The Same Snarky Plot Suggestion
Bear Down.
I have no idea how many people on Earth are obsessed with both Hallmark movies and the Chicago Bears, but I can tell you I’m a proud part of that esteemed group. This week, I discovered I’m not the only one either because after the Monsters Of The Midway announced they’re partnering with Hallmark for an original movie, tons of fans hit up the Internet to make some version of the same snarky joke.
If you’re not from the city of Chicago or a Bears fan, let me catch you up on some important backstory. The team is moving, probably. The Bears have played at the historic Soldier Field on Chicago’s waterfront since the early 1970s, but in recent years, they’ve been feuding with the city over the lease, the parking situation and upgrades they would like to see since the Chicago Government owns the facility. Those talks have gone poorly, and now, the team is threatening to either move across the border to Indiana or move to Arlington Heights in the Northern suburbs. Either way, the team would be about thirty to forty-five minutes outside the city, and fans who want to see them stay put in Chicago are not happy.
That ongoing location-based drama wasn’t on my mind when I first fist pumped about the announcement, but it was apparently on the minds of quite a few fans. Check out the first comment under the Instagram post where the Bears messaged the collaboration. It comes from user FrankXH17 who got more than 600 likes with this gem…
He’s definitely not the only one whose brain was in the same exact place too. A lot of people made jokes about moving to a small town in Indiana. Other fans literally outlined a specific plot they wanted to say, most of which dunked on either the local government for letting this Bears situation get out of control or dumped on Bears management for threatening to move the team.
One of the most popular, from user Allen McCown, got more than 1,000 likes and imagined a love story between one of the players and someone on the city council who had enough sway to keep the team in place…
Unfortunately, there’s basically a zero percent chance this movie touches on any of that drama. Instead, it’ll likely follow someone working for the team or connected in some way who falls in love. That’s what we got from the previous movies in the franchise which have followed the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. I’m not going to say either was top tier Hallmark, but they were a lot of fun and featured a bunch of fun cameos from players and coaches and even famous moms. They also, by all accounts, have been a blast to film too.
A Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story will hit Hallmark later this year during the Christmas season. It'll be filmed on location in Chicago this summer. We don't have any other details yet, but given coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland filmed an announcement video, I'm hoping we'll see both of them in the movie.
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Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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