Hallmark Just Added Andy Reid To The Chiefs Christmas Movie. What Are The Chances We'll See Travis Kelce?

As someone who lives in Missouri, loves football and watches a lot of Hallmark, I feel like the exact target audience for the network’s upcoming movie about the Chiefs. All I needed to hear was it has an NFL adjacent plot and is shooting partially in Arrowhead Stadium, but apparently my expectations were too low because now there are more reasons to get excited. Coach Andy Reid and at least a handful of Chiefs players will be making appearances in the movie.

The news was announced by Hallmark and KMBC this week, along with several other casting updates. Reid, who is an all-time football guy and larger than life character, will apparently have a cameo in the movie, alongside players such as wide receiver Mecole Hardman, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive lineman Trey Smith and defensive end George Karlaftis. For those of you who might only casually follow the NFL, those are really solid gets, as all have played regular minutes for the Chiefs over the last few seasons with Hardman famously catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime at the most recent Super Bowl.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story follows an employee for the club, more specifically the director of fan engagement, who runs a contest to, of course, find the team’s biggest fan. He eventually stars falling for one of the finalists, but she starts having reservations when it begins seeming like fate is against them. Hallmark regular Tyler Hynes will play the team employee, while Hunter King will play the love interest. They’ll be joined by popular supporting actors Ed Begley Jr, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price and Richard Riehle and obviously, the cast of real life Chiefs.

But what about the team’s more famous players? What are the chances we see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

Well, when the movie was first announced, I would have said there was absolutely no chance, but there are three things opening the door a little bit here. First, Coach Reid is involved. That’s a major get for Hallmark, and it’s quite clear both Kelce and Mahomes have a great relationship with the future Hall of Famer. They’ve done commercials and appearances together, and his involvement is the sorta thing that might turn a quick no into at least asking for details.

Second, Hallmark announced additional players will be added who haven’t yet been announced. You’d think they’d get out there with the biggest names first, but it’s possible they could save details of a huge get until closer to the movie’s release.

Third, both Mahomes and Kelce aren’t exactly opposed to publicity. In fact, Mahomes seems to be a near constant presence in commercials these days. He’s right up there with Charles Barkley and other legends in endorsing a variety of products. He’s also made plenty of non-commercial appearances, including a recent surprise cameo on WWE programming. And Kelce, obviously, is no stranger to television. He hosted Saturday Night Live, has been in his own share of commercials and has attracted millions of new followers since he started dating mega-star Taylor Swift. A Hallmark movie probably wouldn’t make him any more famous at this point, but if it’s just a quick walk-on role with his buddies, why not?

My guess is we won’t see Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce. They’re both incredibly busy, and being in front of the camera without a helmet on isn’t as much of an exciting enticement as it might be for other players. That being said, there’s certainly a small possibility this could happen so keep your fingers crossed. We could also see Brittany Mahomes, as well, who has turned into a mini-celebrity in her own right.

Regardless, get excited for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. It’s slated to premiere later this year as part of the popular cable network’s Countdown To Christmas. I can’t wait.