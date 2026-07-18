Hallmark's Already Showing Off Its 2026 Christmas Movies, And There's One I'm Super Pumped About

It may only be July, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the winter season, especially if you're a Hallmark fan. They know doubt know that the holiday season brings snow, hot chocolate, and an insane amount of upcoming movies from Hallmark. We may still be in July but, already, the network is giving viewers a look at the annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, with the films starring plenty of Hallmark favorites. And there’s one that I’m particularly pumped about.

Even though Hallmark is going big this holiday season with a film at Disney World, there are a lot of other upcoming original movies to look forward to. This includes a film called The Nights Before Christmas, which stars Tyler Hynes. A trailer has since been shared for this Countdown to Christmas entry on Instagram, and I'm so eager to check it out:

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Also starring Laci J. Mailey, the yuletide flick centers on Hynes’ Marty meeting the love of his life over and over again, á la Groundhog Day. The concept definitely has me curious about what’s in store, especially since I’m a sucker for a good time loop movie. I'm also excited by Hynes' involvement, given his performances in other Hallmark fare, and he most recently starred in I’ll Be Seeing You.

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As for Mailey, she's also done a handful of productions with the network, most notably the drama series Chesapeake Shores, which ended in 2022. Considering what's known about the aforementioned network, I’m not surprised it has started showcasing what’s to come for Countdown to Christmas. This is the network that also does Christmas in July, an annual lineup of holiday movies that air in the summer. It does make me sad that The Nights Before Christmas wasn’t part of that lineup, but I can certainly wait a few more months.

Unfortunately, a premiere date has not been revealed for the new movie, but Hallmark usually begins Countdown to Christmas in October or November. With that, viewers could very well could be getting The Nights Before Christmas in a few months. I'm hopeful that a full schedule for the lineup will be released soon but, if history is anything to go on, fans should have a lot to look forward to in terms of holiday flicks later this year. Hynes also did three Hallmark Christmas movies last year, and I’m glad the network is keeping him in the fold.

That aside, one of the other titles within the Countdown to Christmas lineup that viewers should see is Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True starring Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle. Hallmark is also building on the NFL partnership by producing Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, following 2024’s A Chiefs Love Story and 2025’s A Bills Love Story.

Be sure to head to keep an eye out for updates on The Nights Before Christmas and Hallmark movies as they arrive later this year.