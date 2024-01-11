Two Hallmark Channel Legends Made An NFL Playoff Promotion For The Kansas City Chiefs, And You Bet Travis Kelce's Mom Is Involved

The NFL is famous for more than just football in the early months every year thanks to annual Super Bowl commercials, but you don't have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday for a promo that brings together two Hallmark stars, Travis Kelce's mom, and several NFL familiar faces to hype the Kansas City Chiefs' arrival in the postseason. Whether you're a football fan, Hallmark fan, and/or staying tuned to news about the Kelce family due to Taylor Swift, this is a fun video worth a watch... and probably a rewatch.

The Kansas City Chiefs are guaranteed a slot in the 2024 NFL postseason, and hopes are undoubtedly higher than ever among fans after the Chiefs victory in last year's Super Bowl. Kansas City fan or not, you'll want to check out the promotional video featuring Janel Parrish and Tyler Hynes of Hallmark fame, among others! Take a look:

Sign me up for a feature-length version of Falling for Football! In addition to the Hallmark stars and Donna Kelce, the video features several Chiefs familiar faces: center Creed Humphrey, offensive lineman Trey Smith, punter Tommy Townsend, former wide receiver Dante Hall, Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network announcer Mitch Holthus, and – of course – mascot KC Wolf.

If the narrator sounded familiar, that would be because he's none other than comedian Rob Riggle (who spent one season on SNL). The video celebrates the Chiefs' ninth consecutive time in the NFL playoffs, and the trailer for Falling for Football is part of a global campaign to promote the team's postseason journey.

The video is certainly a new kind of project for Janel Parrish – known for Hallmark movies like Coyote Creek Christmas and Family History Mysteries: Buried Past as well as her recent turn on The Masked Singer – and Tyler Hynes, who starred in Hallmark projects like Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas and Three Wise Men and a Baby (complete with dance number). In a fun twist for Hallmark fans, Parrish and Hynes co-starred in Never Been Chris'd in the 2023 Christmas movie schedule.

Personally, I think my favorite moment from the Falling for Football trailer has to be Donna Kelce telling Janel Parrish's character that "the heart can be in two places at once." That has to be a nod to the fact that Travis Kelce isn't her only pro football son, right? Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and faced off against his brother and the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. Luckily, the Chiefs' victory seemingly didn't come between the brothers, if their banter on their podcast is any indication!

While a full-length Falling for Football may not be coming to the big screen any time soon, the Chiefs face off against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13. For now, feel free to just keep rewatching Kansas City's take on a romcom!