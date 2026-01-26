‘This Will Probably Piss People Off’: 9-1-1 Boss Shares His Honest Take On Buck And Eddie’s Relationship

Plenty of TV and movie characters have been shipped by fans over the years and, as of late, I'd argue that few are as romantically linked by viewers as Buck and Eddie from 9-1-1. Fans' hopes have only been increasing as the ninth season of the first-responder drama airs amid the 2026 TV schedule. Devotees have been wanting the two to get together since Eddie was introduced in the second season, but the show’s boss shared an honest take on the relationship. And the comments may be disappointing to some people.

“Buddie” is arguably one of the most popular ships in current TV, and with 9-1-1 nine seasons in, it’s hard to tell if it will ever actually happen. Buck actor Oliver Stark recently weighed in on the relationship, saying that he doesn’t know what will happen, but is happy to go wherever the story goes, even if it is in that direction. Unfortunately, the comments showrunner Tim Minear recently shared with The Washington Post suggest a romance may not necessarily be in the cards:

It is a very difficult subject because I love the Buddie fans, and I am one of them. It’s different than ‘Heated Rivalry,’ where that is the show — the show is about those two guys getting together. That’s not what this show is. This will probably piss off people, but whatever, this is what I think. I think the possibility of [Buddie] is what’s exciting.

Needless to say, I can understand why those comments would "piss people off," as the EP says. As someone who has been rooting for Buddie since Season 2, I can say I’m not exactly pleased with what Minear said. That's in great part due to the fact that there have been perfect opportunities for a confession to happen, and Buck’s potential feelings for Eddie have been brought up on numerous occasions.

At this point, it does seem harsh to basically be stringing fans along for something that may or may not happen, especially since there’s never any guarantee that 9-1-1 is a lock for a new season.

It’s clear that Buck and Eddie care for each other, and it’s hard to imagine them not being in each other’s lives. As a viewer, I found it hard when Eddie was in Texas and, since the character's return, fans hoped his dynamic with Buck would finally change. More recently, though, it seems like there are barely any scenes featuring the pair together this season and, whenever they are, those moments are brief. What this could mean for them moving forward, especially as Eddie’s romantic prospects heat up, is unknown.

At the very least, it's comforting to know Buck and Eddie are still in each other's general orbit. Plus, Stark and Guzman will be appearing together in the upcoming crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville. It should be interesting to see Buck and Eddie in Tennessee and working alongside 113. Specific the crossover have not been revealed, so there's still plenty of room for fans to speculate.

Regardless of the uncertainty regarding Buddie, there's still a lot to look forward to on 9-1-1 as the season continues. The series has proven to be unpredictable, meaning there are a plethora of possibilities for the beloved characters. Fans who want to see what happens should tune in for new episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.