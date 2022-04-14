Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You."

Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?

Emma didn't get a ton of focus in "What's Inside You" until the end of the episode, when she was raving about all the excitement of working at Firehouse 51 to Violet, whose distraction due to the drama with her relationship with Chief Hawkins didn't prevent her from warming up to her new partner. She established that Brett is supposed to be back in a month – which is good news for fans of Kara Killmer's character but potentially bad news for Brettsey fans – but mentioned that Boden could probably help her find a different exciting house.

That all sounded well and good for the character who introduced herself as a former pre-med student who decided that the paramedic life was a better fit for her... except Ritter did a little digging, and Emma is not who she said she was. After the two 51 paramedics left for the day, Ritter pulled Gallo aside to drop some details on him:

I called admissions at Johns Hopkins, asked about Emma Jacobs... Had a hunch. She never attended that school... I'm telling you, there's something off about her.

On the one hand, it's a bit rich of Ritter to say that there's "something off" about Emma when it was kind of "off" of him to go so far as to call Johns Hopkins to check up on her. On the other hand, his hunch paid off, and it seems like this could be just the beginning of what Emma hasn't been telling the others at Firehouse 51. I doubt that there's a CFD rule against lying to coworkers, but it would be interesting to see if she has told bigger lies than about Johns Hopkins, and how high those lies go.

If there is a bigger story here, then Chicago Fire has a month to dig into it, if Brett truly is coming back to her job at 51. That's not quite a sure thing at this point, since it's possible that Brett may decide that she wants to move to Oregon to be with Casey full-time, which could mean Emma sticking around in the long term. For better or worse, we'll presumably find out in a month or so, based on the timeline from Violet!

The promo for the next episode doesn't give away what happens next when it comes to Emma at 51, but it does indicate that fans are in for an exciting hour of TV! Take a look:

The next new episode of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. You can revisit earlier episodes of Fire with a Peacock subscription. Fire is already guaranteed a Season 11, so fans don't need to worry that the show will end with the upcoming finale. Keep tuning in to see what the Firehouse 51 heroes will have to deal with moving forward!