How Ben Affleck Helped Make Five-Star Weekend Possible For Jennifer Garner
A 5-star assist from her ex-husband.
Jennifer Garner is starring on one of the buzziest new shows of the summer — The Five-Star Weekend, which hit the 2026 TV schedule earlier this month. Reviews were overwhelmingly positive for the ensemble that includes Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, D’Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan. It was Garner herself, though, who drew the most praise, and apparently we have her ex-husband Ben Affleck to partially thank for making it possible.
Over the years, Jennifer Garner has prioritized the three children she shares with Ben Affleck over her career, and that hasn’t really changed as they've gotten older, she told EW. However, thanks to her ex-husband being such a trustworthy co-parent (and some filming compromises that were made), she was able to accept the main role as Hollis in the Elin Hilderbrand book-to-screen adaptation. She said:
Producers must have really liked Jennifer Garner for the role, because they found a way to shoot mostly in Los Angeles. However, the actress would still have to do one month in Nantucket. Enter Ben Affleck, who was able to take in Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13, to allow his ex to join The Five-Star Weekend. Garner said:
Jennifer Garner has been co-parenting with Ben Affleck for over a decade, since their 2015 split, and it’s lovely that the mom of three knows she can lean on him when she wants to do something for herself. That said, she doesn’t at all regret turning down jobs to focus on her kids. She said:
In addition to her great relationship with Ben Affleck — which we especially saw following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, when Jennifer Garner brought Affleck care packages, and he spent holidays with his ex and three kids — the fact that Violet, Fin and Samuel are in their teens and early 20s helps as well:
The season of having young children to care for may be coming to an end for Jennifer Garner, and while that’s surely bittersweet, it does mean that options are opening up for her. That’s especially great news for her fans, who get to see her in projects like The Five-Star Weekend. The eight-episode series is available to stream in full with a Peacock subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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