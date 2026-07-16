Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves Told Me What Happens If A Fight Breaks Out During The Live Show

When Kyland Young was evicted from the Big Brother house in Season 23, the tension in the air was so thick you could cut it with a knife. Kyland had a showdown with former ally and eventual winner Xavier Prather and began to antagonize him by implying his nephew would be ashamed of him for going back on his word. The two men stood inches from each other as host Julie Chen Moonves shouted over the loudspeaker for Kyland to leave, and the live episode went on without further incident.

We have yet to see a fight on a Big Brother live eviction show, or an instance where a Houseguest outright refuses to leave. As the series airs on the 2026 TV schedule, however, I'm fully aware the show often "expects the unexpected." So I had to ask the host what might happen should a fight or something of that nature happen during the live show. While fans have never seen it, there is a hidden security team ready to go should it come to that:

We have security, so obviously, if anything ever came to fisticuffs, security is going in. Safety for the Houseguests is number one. Number two, if they have to bring in the big guns, Chenbot’s going in.

I can't express how much I love that Julie refers to herself as Chenbot, but I'm also relieved to hear that Big Brother has security on standby for when the unexpected arises. I do have to admit it's interesting we have yet to see them, given a couple of past Houseguest expulsions that could've easily gotten out of hand.

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So, if those watching Big Brother episodes online or streaming the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription start to get antsy for a Houseguest's safety in Season 28 and beyond, rest assured, backup is off-camera. Also, if Julie's there and it's the live show, she made it clear to me she has no problem going in there and setting people straight herself:

I'm from Queens. Don't make me take out my extensions and my earrings and go in there and get you. Like, yes, I play nice ChenBot blah blah blah blah blah, but like, no, you haven't met my father. My father is an old-school immigrant from China. I'm a rule follower because of him, but I'm also an enforcer because of him.

If Julie Chen Moonves went sprinting into the Big Brother house to stop a fight, it might just go down as one of the best reality television moments of all time. Hopefully, though, we never have to see that happen. Overall, however, it is comforting as a fan to know that there is a plan in place for just about every contingency imaginable.

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Season 28 is leaning into the eras of past seasons of the show, which means we'll see icons from the past appear in episodes. I'd love to see both Xavier and Kyland, who did eventually privately bury the hatchet after the very public confrontation, again. It might even be funny to have them on and pretend to fight again, if only to see how the Houseguests might react.

As for tensions in the house, the Big Brother Season 28 cast seems pretty friendly at the moment. There is the usual amount of snide comments and backstabbing, but hey, that's the nature of the beast. I'm just hoping it leads to a little more action, because so far, this cast is a little too passive.

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Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted ahead of time. Tune in to see who ends up winning next week's HOH, and how they might shake up the game in a way that, hopefully, won't require security to step in.