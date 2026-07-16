One Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guests Was So Convinced His Invite Wasn’t Real, The NFL Star Had To Text Him
Thank goodness Travis Kelce had his number.
The tales of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding keep on coming, and my favorite subsection of these stories involves guests who thought the invitation was a scam. Now, Pat McAfee has joined the list of folks who didn’t fully believe they'd been invited at first. But thankfully, Travis Kelce saved the day for him.
McAfee made it abundantly clear that he was out of the loop about the wedding for the most part. In fact, he was also suspicious when it was rumored that the wedding would happen at Madison Square Garden. Overall, he really didn’t believe he’d even gotten an invite, as he explained on The Pat McAfee Show:
He didn’t even think twice about it; he just deleted it and moved on. However, then he got another text a week later. After someone said it must have felt like a Ponzi scheme, McAfee agreed, saying:
So, he didn’t just delete the text once; he got rid of it twice. Honestly, we’re entering the territory of him not being able to attend the wedding because he really didn’t think the invite was legit. However, thankfully Travis Kelce himself stepped in, as the sports broadcaster recalled:
Kelce has been a guest on McAfee’s show numerous times and has spoken about Swift on it. McAfee has also been a guest on New Heights. So, the two are very friendly with each other. Therefore, it’s not super shocking he got invited. However, if I were in his shoes, I likely would have still been surprised when that link got texted to me, especially since celebrity events like this tend to be plagued by rumors and AI images. All that is to say, I get why he thought this was a scam until the tight end texted him.
McAfee went on to say that they didn’t give all the information about the wedding at once. In fact, despite rumors about MSG being the couple’s venue, he didn’t know the wedding would be there until the day before it happened.
However, he ended up making it to the venue on time, and I bet he left with a “So it’s gonna be forever” napkin to prove it. I think he has Travis Kelce to thank for all that too, because had he not texted him, I can’t help but wonder whether Pat McAfee would have ever figured out that those texts were a legit invitation.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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