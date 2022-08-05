Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series

Everybody Hates Chris is making a TV comeback, with the recent big news that it's jumping to streaming. After much speculation, original series creator and narrator Chris Rock is now on board for the Everybody Still Hates Chris reimagining. Rock hadn’t said much about the adult animated series until now. He hopped on social media with a simple two-word response after joining the reinterpretation of the beloved family comedy.

The SNL alum took to his Instagram account to share both the news and his response with his followers, and the response is worth celebrating. He posted:

Can’t wait.

There wasn't much more that Rock could have spilled about the show that wasn't in the initial report, which confirmed that he will not only return as the series narrator but also as executive producer. It’s nice to know Chris Rock will remain a consistent presence on the new show, just like the original comedy.

News of the adult animated version of Everybody Hates Chris first emerged in 2021. It was unclear at the time if the comedy legend was going to participate in the animated series. The switch from live-action to animation doesn’t mean the new series will veer from the original UPN/CW sitcom’s concept. Everybody Still Hates Chris will follow Chris Rock’s teenage years growing up in a working-class family in 1980s Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

While the Spiral star is part of the adult animated series, it is unclear if the original cast will reprise their roles or if a new cast will voice the entire Rock family. It might be hard to get the original cast to return as they’re all busy with other projects. Of course, original lead Tyler James Williams is riding high off his first Emmy nomination for the hit workplace sitcom Abbott Elementary, which got a full second season order.

His TV parents Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are currently working on America’s Got Talent and the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, respectively. TV sister Imani Hakim is currently part of the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest, which is coming back for a second season. Fans will have to wait and see if they will return for the animated series.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will have a dual-platform approach, releasing on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Parent company Paramount is using the same strategy for Mike Judge’s newest season of Beavis and Butt-Head and splitting the South Park brand between traditional seasons and streaming movies. Maybe this will lead to some crossovers one day?

Before the new series makes its debut, you can check out all four seasons of Everybody Hates Chris by subscribing to Paramount+. After catching up on the family comedy, look over our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows will premiere for the rest of the year. Check back with CinemaBlend for more updates on the animated reimagining.