Beavis And Butt-Head's New Streaming Series Unveiled First Trailer, And I've Never Been So Excited For Something So Dumb

It’s only been a few weeks since Beavis and Butt-Head’s first feature in 26 years — the well-received Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe — and somehow the gods have aligned the stars so that fans are already getting a first full look at the duo’s return to the small screen . I’m not sure I’ve ever been this pumped up about watching something so intentionally dumb, but that’s 100% the case here, and the Paramount+ trailer proved to be worth all of that excitement. Plus, it revealed the revival’s premiere date, and it’s right around the corner. The same place where Beavis makes his fudge.

Beavis and Butt-Head’s resurgence in episodic form will reach Paramount+ subscribers starting on Thursday, August 4. And as everyone who watches the trailer will see (even those who didn’t check out the film yet), creator Mike Judge hasn’t missed a beat in the years since the dimwitted duo were last seen watching music videos while making other characters’ lives seem that much more rewarding in comparison. If anything, the gap since MTV’s single-season revival in 2011 just makes the show’s signature juvenile humor that much more refreshing somehow. It’s clear that these characters remain near and dear to Judge’s brilliant brain, which can only mean good things for viewers.

The trailer offers a smorgasbord of hilarious moments that I can’t wait to see play out in full. Beavis getting manic with a power drill in the middle of Mr. Van Driessen’s class? Love it. Butt-Head’s face lodged in Beavis’ butt as they fall down stairs while inside a carboard box? Love that, too. Beavis knocking down a hornet’s nest with a rake and then apparently mailing that hornet’s nest to Mr. Van Driessen before or after also getting one in the mail? My life has been empty without this.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Honestly, I could have watched just that first third of Beavis and Butt-Head’s first trailer and been perfectly sated, but there was thankfully another minute chock-full of weird, uncomfortable and gross moments, not to mention more of Beavis in various forms of pain. (His lip getting caught on a fishing hook is nothing short of divine.)

Plus, as someone who shamelessly loves escape rooms, I’m wholeheartedly down to watch Beavis and Butt-Head put their combined brain (intentional lack of plural usage) together to make it out of there. Of course, as indicated by them finding clues in the building’s bathroom, they probably missed a few instructions along the way. And one of those instructions was probably “learn stuff.”

There's one thing you'll never have to teach Beavis, though: Fiirrrrrre.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

So head to the window, make sure Todd’s not skulking around outside, and then set your calendars for Beavis and Butt-Head’s premiere on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on Thursday, August 4. While only seven of the previously released seasons are currently available to stream on the platform, it’s already been confirmed that all 11 seasons, plus the original music videos, will be added to the service in the near future. Combined with the upcoming return of Clone High and the Daria spinoff, it's a pretty good time to have been obsessed with MTV animated series.

In the meantime, check out other awesome TV shows that Paramount+ has to offer, and head to our 2022 TV premiere dates to see what new and returning series are on the way.