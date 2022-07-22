How Abbott Elementary Season 2 Will Be Even Bigger (And Presumably Better) Than Emmy-Nominated First Season

After the ABC comedy scored multiple Emmy nominations ahead of this year's awards ceremony, viewers are eagerly awaiting Abbott Elementary’s return in the fall. Series creator and star Quinta Brunson has been busy crafting the sitcom’s sophomore season, which is currently in production, though there hadn’t been very much current information for fans to get excited over. Now, however, we have a lot more to look forward to, as the network announced that Abbott Elementary Season 2 will be even bigger (and presumably better) than its Emmy-nominated debut season.

Deadline reported the latest and greatest Season 2 development was revealed during Abbott Elementary's virtual panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It was somewhat unexpectedly announced that the show’s sophomore season has already been granted a full 22-episode season order. Executive producer Patrick Schumacker spilled the news by confirming there will be nine more episodes for the upcoming season as compared to Season 1’s 13-episode run through the midseason schedule.

Quinta Brunson was initially hesitant to confirm the surprise news before coming clean about the full-season order, saying:

OK, there you go. We have more episodes this season than in the first.

It seemed like a weight was lifted off of Brunson’s shoulders. Abbott Elementary viewers have been begging for more episodes after the abbreviated first season, and now we've got our wish. Initially, the sitcom was renewed for another 13-episode season, so we already knew more was on the way. But given how popular and fan-friendly the show has been, ABC execs expanded the order to a full season in June, though the news obviously didn't go public until the SDCC announcement.

After addressing the expanded Season 2, Brunson talking more about what fans can expect in the next season. The comedic actress was ready to have more episodes to have more fun with the faculty, staff, and students at the inner-city school.

We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of… Now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.

Bottle episodes are always fun for viewers, since limited settings and situations often lead to more character development, and nobody would argue against everyone in this ensemble getting time to shine. Maybe there will be a Gregory and Janine-focused episode, or one that dips into what Jacob and Zach’s home life is like. Ava Coleman actress Janelle James gave fans hope that her character will still be as self-obsessed as ever. With so much still unknown, Brunson hinted at a possible jaw-dropping cameo in the Season 2 opener. So, there’s definitely more to look forward to for the next season.

There’s so much motivation to make the sophomore season better than the acclaimed freshman one. The Primetime Emmys showed the teacher-centric comedy some well-deserved love on nomination day. James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams all scored supporting Emmy nominations, but it was Brunson’s nominations that were even more historic. The Abbott Elementary star became the first Black woman to score Outstanding Lead Actress and Comedy Series (as creator and producer) as well as Writing in a Comedy in a single year. So, the show isn’t only connecting with viewers, but with the television industry as well. All this is serendipitous given the comedian almost gave up on television and Hollywood, in general.

Of course, amongst all this good news, the series was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit from a writer claiming ABC and Brunson stole their idea. No telling how that will play out, but it doesn't appear to be keeping anyone from filming new episodes.

Things are already looking bright for the comedy series. Besides the Emmy nominations, Abbott Elementary Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, in the coveted 9:00 p.m. slot. If you want to keep track of the premiere dates for other returning shows, you can check out our 2022 TV schedule for more. You can watch Season 1 by getting a Hulu subscription before the second season premieres.