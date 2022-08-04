Christopher Meloni’s In Full Zaddy Mode On The Streets Of Law And Order: Organized Crime

Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime has been filming in and around the streets of New York City, and while there isn’t too much information floating around on what the first episodes of the season will consist of, I'm not the only one hoping for a massive Law & Order franchise crossover to kick off each of the three shows' seasons. Thankfully, Christopher Meloni is keeping fans occupied with behind-the-scenes content in the meantime, and Meloni’s ever-growing “zaddy” status is staying strong.

Christopher Meloni took to Instagram to share a video as he traversed NYC streets amidst the Organized Crime production. Beyond showing off the famililarly chiseled face we all know and love, the actor also gave a glimpse of the village it takes to make the NBC drama episodes a reality. But enough about everybody else, amirite? Meloni showed fans that Elliot Stabler will once again be dressed to impress in a zaddy-riffic suit and tie. Check it out!

It’s definitely great to see Christopher Meloni back and at 'em on the Law & Order: Organized Crime set, but it’s even better to see him in his full Stabler attire, which further plays into the actor's zaddy-esque appeal. (Or any other kind.) Even though it is just a standard suit and tie, I feel like the neckwear lives up to its name by tying it all together. And I dare say that he knows exactly what he's doing, as Meloni has previously revealed that he was aware of his zaddy status, so we can probably anticipate him taking advantage of such interest going into Season 3 and beyond.

Meanwhile, when Christopher Meloni isn’t playing Elliot Stabler, he is still somehow keeping his desirable status in check. Recently, Meloni filmed a naked Peloton commercial, with Ryan Reynolds doing the Lord's work by helping bring that ad to the masse. The commercial was obviously different than what fans are used to seeing, and it followed Meloni having hilariously trolled reports of him having an ego on set.

Fans have been loving Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler ever since the Law & Order: SVU pilot aired, and it’s not hard to see why. When the actor came back to the franchise for Organized Crime ten years after first leaving SVU, he quickly won over the hearts of fans once again. And now, with the two shows tackling crossovers every so often, we have also been able to get Stabler and Benson to rekindle their sort of romance and friendship, which has also been as adorable as can be.

Despite the tragedy that happened recently surrounding the Law & Order: Organized Crime set, it seems like the cast and crew are in good spirits. And Christopher Meloni seems to be doing a good job of keeping the laughs going and still taking fans behind-the-scenes. Hopefully, we get more of Zaddy Meloni before Season 3 premieres, because I need more of it.

Don’t miss Zaddy Meloni as Elliot Stabler in his signature tie when Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres on Thursday, September 22 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.