How Chucky Creator Don Mancini Approaches Killing Devon Sawa Every Season
Spoilers!
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Chucky Season 3.5. If you have not yet seen the first two episodes in the run, proceed at your own risk.
If you’re a Chucky fan, the big final moment of the Season 3.5 premiere probably felt inevitable on a certain level. Since the start of the show, characters played by Devon Sawa have repeatedly met with grisly deaths, and the fact that he’s most recently been playing the President Of The United States still never made him feel “safe.” Killing Sawa off has now very much become a thing in the series, and it’s developed in part thanks to planning and preparation by Chucky creator Don Mancini.
In anticipation of Chucky Season 3.5 launching last week, I had the great pleasure of interviewing Mancini, and our wide-ranging conversation at one point touched on the fate of President James Collins – who is killed when Chucky drives his hands into his face and plucks out his eyeballs. I asked how the filmmaker prepares for Sawa’s regular on-screen deaths, and he told me about the origin of the latest violent horror:
To date, Devon Sawa has played four characters who have met grisly fates in Chucky. His first death at the hands of the titular killer doll was in the pilot, with Luke Wheeler being electrocuted. In the penultimate episode of Season 1, Logan Wheeler was beaten to death, with Chucky himself used as the cudgel. In the seventh episode of Season 2, Father Bryce full on exploded after being possessed by Charles Lee Ray post-exorcism.
Clearly Don Mancini and his fellow Chucky writers get a giggle out of murdering the former Final Destination star, but Mancini also gives Devon Sawa a lot of credit for how great those various scenes are. After all, it’s Sawa’s performance that is bringing life to the violence. The writer continued,
It’s fun and funny to see Chucky do what he does best, but an actor’s performance adds weight that makes his actions disturbing and scary. It’s a crucial piece along with great writing, amazing puppeteering and gnarly make-up and effects (Don Mancini gave a special shout-out to François Dagenais, who worked on the dummy of President James Collins that gets his eyes gouged out.
Not only is it wild to see a death via enucleation (a word Don Mancini taught me), but it ends up being a smart move for the show’s eponymous doll given the events that play out in the subsequent episode, “Panic Room.” When Chucky makes his way down to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center with the intention of nuking the world, he just so happens to need President Collins eyeball for a retina scan:
Just like all of Season 3 thus far, it’s all quintessential Chucky. The series is in the midst of its best run yet, and new episodes are airing every Wednesday at 10/9c on both SyFy and USA. If you need to catch up with the show (and you definitely should catch up), you can stream every episode thus far with a Peacock subscription.
