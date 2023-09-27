Travis Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Rumors: 'I Know I Brought All This Attention To Me'
The NFL star is making all kinds of headlines.
In recent years, Travis Kelce made a name for himself as half of one of the most talented sibling duos in NFL football, which seemingly peaked with his SNL hosting gig (which Payton Manning advised him on). But that was before he may or may not have entered a vaunted list of gents whom the zeitgeist-carrying Taylor Swift has called a significant other. The duo haven’t technically confirmed rumors saying in big tall letters that they’re dating, but the pop star dropping F-bombs at the latest Chiefs game next to the Kelces’ mom made it seem all but official. Now, the talented tight end has addressed the topic himself, and seems to be aware of what he’s gotten roped into.
Travis and Jason Kelce co-host the weekly podcast New Heights, during which they talk out lots of NFL news, game highlights, personal anecdotes, and more from their decades of impact both on the field and off. In the latest ep, the brothers address the elephant in the room: his friendship and maybe more with Swift, as well as the massive amount of public attention that surrounded her being in the stadium suite with the Kelce matriarch and other family members. In his words:
Considering the Chiefs totally routed the Chicago Bears from nearly the start of the game, it did indeed become a bit more exciting to see what Taylor Swift & Co. were up to in the box, since it was slightly less predictable than what was happening on the field. Not a bad thing for everyone watching live and at home, of course, unless those people were Bears fans.
After talking about the game itself, Jason Kelce dropped the gauntlets and asked his brother to actually address the rumors that he and Swift are an item, which the NFL great did in the most non-direct way possible, while completely owning up to the fact that he is partially responsible for his public and personal lives being put under the social media microscope. Here's how he put it:
Fans probably shouldn't expect to hear this kind of conversation happening every week on the podcast, however, no matter what happens with Swift on or off the field. (And I'm guessing no one should anticipate him addressing the past cheating rumors in any capacity.) Travis Kelce closed that convo out by saying he'd likely be keeping the subject matter tied strictly to his day job in the future.
Although it might be worth bringing up the Swfities each week if sales for Travis Kelce's female NFL jerseys continues to rise like they have. His co-host noted that there was a 400% jump in sales after the game that the pop star attended.
New episodes of New Heights drop every Wednesday morning on both YouTube and your podcast app of choice. While waiting for the next one, as well as Kelce’s next game, head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what’s hitting the small screen soon.
