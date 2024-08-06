‘If I Stand Still, Ants Begin Crawling Inside The Wounds’: Colin Jost Is Fine-Ish But Posts After The Olympics Pulled Him Out Of Tahiti To Be Safe

Streaming the 2024 Summer Olympic Games has definitely been worthwhile, as the international event has showcased incredible athletes. However, there are plenty of non-sports-centric storylines from the games that have also made headlines. One of those involves Colin Jost, who’s suffered a wide range of injuries while serving as a surf correspondent for the games from Tahiti. It truly seems as though he’s experienced one calamity after another and, now, he’s officially been pulled from his post possibly for his own safety. Now, the TV personality seems to be “fine-ish,” (despite dealing with ants and more) and he even shared a humorous, journalism-related post to social media.

What Did Colin Jost Post In The Wake Of Being Removed From The Olympics?

Colin Jost had been in Tahiti since July 26, before being removed from his post. As noted by The Independent, NBC – which broadcasts the Olympics – didn’t give an official reason for dropping the comedian. In spite of the situation, Jost’s recent Instagram post would suggest that he’s remaining quite jovial. He even used his caption to humorously declare that the “rumors of [his] death have been greatly exaggerated.” As for the video Jost shared, it seems to have been recorded before his exit and shows him humorously interviewing skulls (you read that correctly) in regard to a massive wave that surfers face.

The Instagram video shows him chatting it up with skulls on a wall, a tire and more about the dangerous wave that shares their name. Each one speaks in a different accent and, during the conversations, some of them manage to take the piss out of the SNL star in some way. And, in the intro and outro, the pundit can be seen riding a faux wave himself.

This satirical piece of work is definitely on brand for the Tom & Jerry star, who doesn’t mind poking fun at himself. The star, who’s married to Scarlett Johansson, definitely has a good sense of humor, and the fact that he’s employing it now by posting this video adds to the notion that he’s indeed “fine-ish.” He’s since been replaced in his post by Australia native Luke Bradnam, a surfer and media personality. Some may be disappointed that the SNL alum has been removed from his post but, if you’re aware of what he’s been through as of late, you’d probably agree that it was best for him to step aside.

How Exactly Did Colin Jost Hurt Himself While Serving As A Correspondent?

Shortly after his arrival in Tahiti, the Coming 2 America actor unfortunately cut his foot on the coral reefs. He posted about it on Instagram shortly after, sharing a photo of his badly injured tootsie, which showed blood on multiple toes. The comic later shared another image of his foot on IG and, at that point, three of his digits were wrapped up in bandages. With that post, he joked that "You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes."

Colin Jost’s troubles unfortunately didn’t end there, as he experienced an unforeseen issue. He realized that whenever he stood still in one place, he would be greeted by some pesky, unexpected solicitors. During a broadcast (which was captured on X ) that also featured fellow commentator Maria Taylor, Jost told her he had to keep moving:

… because if I stand still, ants begin crawling inside the wounds, which is not something I anticipated.

And, if that weren’t enough, the How to Be Single actor later told NBC’s Mike Tirico (via X ) that he’d contracted a staph infection and woke up with an ear infection one more as well. The Weekend Update co-host kept his sense of humor while discussing it all, though, as he quipped:

My new goal, by the time I leave here, is to have as many infections as there are Olympic events.

You may think that nothing else could be thrown at Colin Jost following all of that but, to top it all off, he was also roasted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart for his janky Olympics broadcasting setup. Even before the games, Scarlett Johansson ribbed Jost over his cushy-looking position. So, needless to say, Jost had quite an “interesting” time serving as the surf correspondent and, regardless of what the official reason for his removal was, it may have been best for him to leave. I’m just glad that his sense of humor is intact and he’s seemingly staying upbeat. He’s hoping Jost doesn’t have to worry about any other unforeseen medical issues in the near future.

Continue to check out the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games by watching them across NBC-owned networks, or stream them with a Peacock subscription. You can also use that membership to stream Colin Jost's past episodes of Saturday Night Live, which will return to NBC for Season 50 amid the 2024 TV schedule on September 28.