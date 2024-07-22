How To Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Online And Get A Free Live Stream From Anywhere

How To Watch The Olympics 2024 Online

Watch The Olympics 2024: Preview

Lace up and set your phone to Central European Time – the world’s biggest sporting event is about to begin! Taking place in Paris this Olympiad, the City of Love will see 10,500 sportspeople from 206 countries competing in 329 different events: each dreaming of bringing a gold medal home. Read our guide below, which explains how to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics online and stream free 24/7 coverage from anywhere now.

The Paris 2024 Olympics officially kicks off on Friday, July 26. Marking a hundred years since the last Summer Games was held in the French capital, the $10 billion Opening Ceremony will see competitors conveyed down a 4-mile stretch of the Seine by boat, passing city-wide scenes of jubilation before arriving at the Trocadero.

While the location of the Games will span France and even reach Tahiti in French Polynesia (surfing), the majority will take place in Paris. Expect to see beach volleyball by the Eiffel Tower, equestrian events at Versailles Palace, and breakdancing, skateboarding, and freestyle BMX cycling wow the crowds at the Place de la Concorde.

Just outside of Paris, the Stade de France – the country’s largest stadium – will host athletics, rugby sevens, as well as welcoming thousands when the Olympics culminates with the 2024 Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

This spectacle of peak human strength and skill will see the world’s top-performing athletes compete against the very best as they strain to secure Olympic gold. So don’t expect to hear anyone muttering, “Yeah, I could do that.” Among the legends back at the Games are: Simone Biles, four-time Olympic gold medallist; NBA champion LeBron James; Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; and Victor Wembanyama, the French 7’ 4” tall basketball star.

It’s going to be a rapturous, 16-day sporting celebration. And if you want to squeeze every last drop of sporting glory out of the summer, simply read our following guide explaining how to watch the Olympics 2024 online, and enjoy every event from anywhere – and for free!

Where to find the best free Paris 2024 Olympic Games coverage

There’s no shortage of options to watch Paris Olympic Games 2024 online. Australia surely offers the most in-depth coverage, with Channel 9 and 9Now promising 24-hour, around-the-clock live reporting via their dedicated Olympic channels. And 9Now is, thankfully, 100% free to use.

Meanwhile, there’s a wealth of coverage across the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada. And both of these on-demand platforms are utterly free to use.

Other countries with free coverage include France on France Télévisions, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and RTE in Ireland.

Out of the country? We explain below how to use a VPN to port yourself home.

How to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 online from anywhere

If you're abroad on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Paris Olympics 2024 just as you would at home.

While streaming services like 9Now and BBC iPlayer restrict access from IP addresses outside of their licensed country, there's a piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussies vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a Australia-based server and watch The Olympics 2024 on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the Olympics 2024 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 9Now and BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Paris Olympics 2024, head to 9Now.

How to watch The Olympics 2024 online FREE in Australia

Viewers Down Under will be able to watch the Olympics 2024 thanks to Channel Nine and 9Gem, which will be providing sports fans with nigh-unbeatable 24-hour coverage of the 16-day event.

Adjusting for different time zones, the Paris Olympics will officially begin on Saturday, July 27 at 5:30am AEST with the Opening Ceremony, and end with the Closing Ceremony Monday, August 12.

A free streaming option for cord-cutters is 9Now. Providing 40 channels of live and on-demand programming, the Australian streaming service is completely FREE. All you need to do is create an account using your email and password.

Alternatively, purchasing the Stan Sport add-on on top of a basic Stan plan might be tempting for avid followers of the Olympics. Stan Sport provides a HD, ad-free experience for starters. Plus, it provides eight exclusive international Olympics channels to boot. New subscribers can get their base plan free for the first 30-days (beginning from AU$12 for Stan Basic), but Stan Sport is charged at AU$15 a month, with no free trial period available.

An Aussie out of the country? If you find yourself abroad during the 2024 Olympics, subscribe to a VPN to access regional services like 9Now or Stan and continue streaming like you were right back home.

How to watch the Olympics 2024 in the US

You know Team USA are going to win big. So luckily it’s easy to watch the Olympics 2024 in the States, with the inaugural Opening Ceremony officially kicking off events from Friday, July 26.

There’ll be hours of live, daily coverage available on NBC, Spanish-language channel Telemundo, USA and CNBC, as well as through Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

A Peacock subscription will let you watch all the main events and more. This starts from $7.99 a month for Peacock Premium, or, get Premium Plus at $13.99 a month, and cut the commercials. With a 12 month annual plan on either option, you’ll save and only pay for the equivalent of 10 months. Even better, if you’re a student, a monthly subscription only costs $1.99 a month.

For a detailed rundown of NBC’s planned Olympic coverage, you can find their daily schedule here.

Alternatively, FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide NBC so that you can stream The Paris Olympics 2024 live or on-demand, but it's got heaps of sports coverage and a varied selection of channels – including ABC, ESPN, USA, FX and Telemundo.

The platform’s entry-level Pro plan comes packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

How to watch Paris Olympics 2024 online FREE in the UK

In the UK, Olympic 2024 coverage comes courtesy of the BBC. We’re promised over 250 hours of sporting action – sprinting, boxing, swimming, cycling, athletics, you name it – across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Sport. Coverage will heat up from Friday, July 26, with the Opening Ceremony officially launching the Games.

For those without cable, BBC iPlayer allows UK viewers to stream footage live and on-demand, while also offer a second curated live stream channel dubbed Olympics Extra. BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FW), in addition to a valid TV licence.

NB: If you’re a UK citizen traveling abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access a regionally-restricted service like BBC iPlayer and watch UK TV online, including streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics just as you would back home.

How to watch the Olympics 2024 online FREE in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch the Paris Olympics 2024 on the CBC channel, and its sister networks TSN and Sportsnet, with the main event broadcast over two weeks from Friday, July 26 to the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

CBC will provide live coverage and replays of the biggest Olympics happenings. But if you’ve cut the cord, head to on-demand platform CBC Gem. Watch CBC content live, view a 24-hour digital Olympic Channel, or catch-up simply by creating an account. Oh, it’s 100% free to use.

If you’re currently on vacation, subscribe to a VPN to access Canada-specific services and stream The Olympics 2024 just as you would back home.

Everything You Need To Know About The Paris Olympics 2024

What is the full schedule of Olympic events?

Below we've listed each Olympic discipline and the range of dates during which they have scheduled events.

Note that some sports have rest dates that aren’t indicated below. Additionally, there are five sports – archery, handball – that will begin prior to the official opening of the Olympics Games.

You’ll find the official timetable of scheduled Olympic events here

Olympic 2024 Opening Ceremony: July 26

July 26 Archery: July 25 to August 4

July 25 to August 4 Artistic gymnastics: July 25 to August 4

July 25 to August 4 Artistic swimming: August 5 to August 10

August 5 to August 10 Athletics: August 1 to August 11

August 1 to August 11 Badminton: July 27 to August 5

July 27 to August 5 3x3 Basketball : July 27 to August 5

: July 27 to August 5 Basketball: July 27 to August 11

July 27 to August 11 Beach Volleyball: July 27 to August 10

July 27 to August 10 Boxing: July 27 to August 10

July 27 to August 10 Breaking: August 9 to August 10

August 9 to August 10 Canoe slalom: July 27 to August 5

July 27 to August 5 Canoe sprint: August 6 to August 10

August 6 to August 10 Cycling BMX: July 30 to August 2

July 30 to August 2 Cycling mountain bike: July 28 to July 29

July 28 to July 29 Cycling road: July 27 to August 4

July 27 to August 4 Cycling track: August 5 to August 11

August 5 to August 11 Diving: July 27 to August 10

July 27 to August 10 Equestrian: July 27 to August 6

July 27 to August 6 Fencing: July 27 to August 4

July 27 to August 4 Football: July 24 to August 10

July 24 to August 10 Golf: August 1 to August 10

August 1 to August 10 Handball: July 25 to August 11

July 25 to August 11 Hockey: July 27 to August 9

July 27 to August 9 Judo: July 27 to August 3

July 27 to August 3 Marathon swimming: August 8 to August 9

August 8 to August 9 Modern pentathlon: August 8 to August 11

August 8 to August 11 Rhythmic gymnastics: August 8 to August 10

August 8 to August 10 Rowing: July 27 to August 3

July 27 to August 3 Rugby sevens: 24 July to 30 July

24 July to 30 July Sailing: July 28 to August 8

July 28 to August 8 Shooting: July 27 to August 5

July 27 to August 5 Skateboarding: July 27 to August 7

July 27 to August 7 Sport climbing: August 5 to August 10

August 5 to August 10 Surfing: July 27 to August 4

July 27 to August 4 Swimming: July 27 to August 4

July 27 to August 4 Table tennis: July 27 to August 10

July 27 to August 10 Taekwondo: August 7 to August 10

August 7 to August 10 Tennis: July 27 to August 4

July 27 to August 4 Trampoline gymnastics: August 2

August 2 Triathlon: July 30 to August 5

July 30 to August 5 Volleyball: July 27 to August 11

July 27 to August 11 Water polo: July 27 to August 11

July 27 to August 11 Weightlifting: August 7 to August 11

August 7 to August 11 Wrestling: August 5 to August 11

August 5 to August 11 Olympic 2024 Closing Ceremony: August 11

Paris Olympics 2024 Trailer

Where is the Paris Olympics 2024 being held? En France, of course! While events will take place in 35 different locations – including French Polynesia – the bulk of these will be held in the city of Paris, at locations including the Trocadero, Versailles Palace, the Place de la Concord and the Stade de France.

When does the Paris Olympics 2024 officially begin? While some disciplines kick off a few days early, the Paris Olympics 2024 officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26 at: 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST / 7:30pm CEST (local time).