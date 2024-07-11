‘Is This A Job?’ Scarlett Johansson Had A Funny Response After Finding Out What Husband Colin Jost Will Be Doing At The Olympics

Every four years sports fans and even casual lovers of athletics tune in for one major event: the Olympic Games. Late July will see the beginning of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and while millions of people will be watching as the world competes in 32 sports spanning over 300 medal categories, some very lucky souls will actually be able to see the games in person. Well, Fly Me to The Moon (which is getting solid reviews) star Scarlett Johansson’s husband, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host Colin Jost, is one of the people attending the games, and she had a funny response after finding out what he’d be doing at the Olympics.

What Is Colin Jost Doing At The 2024 Olympics And What Did Scarlett Johansson Say About It?

While there will be thousands of spectators and athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, a major event like this doesn’t take place without a similar number of people handling things behind the scenes and on camera. Though Colin Jost (who married Scarlett Johansson in 2020) is very familiar with making everyone laugh on live TV because of his work on SNL (where he was tricked into making a brutal joke about her on the Season 49 finale), he’ll now be doing something a bit different by reporting on the Olympic surfing competitions for NBC in the coming weeks. As Johansson told the Today show recently:

I’m like, how did he get this gig? Is this a job?

If nothing else, I can believe that there are probably tons of people who agree with her funny sentiments on her hubby’s summer job. But, I guess someone has to report on every sport at the Olympics. Fellow stars like Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Fallon will also be working the world-wide sporting event , so why not this Jost/surfing combo? The mom of two noted that the comedian/writer/actor loves to surf himself, while also adding that this gig is even more special for where it’s set to take place…as if Paris wasn’t special enough. She added:

When they announced the Paris Olympics, he immediately found out that they were doing the surf competition in Tahiti, which is so cool. He loves to surf, we have a place in Montauk, he’s always out there surfing. And somehow the dream became a reality, and now he’s going to be in Tahiti for two weeks, and I’m like, ‘Poor you.’

OK, so, not just an already fab summer job reporting on the Olympics, and for a sport he really personally loves, but the man is also going to be doing it in Tahiti, of all places. I gotta say, he really lucked out here, didn’t he?

I’m sure he knows it, too, even though he did make the mistake of trying to complain about all of the travel and work he’ll have to do over the two-week event, to which his wife notes that “if you can have a piña colada on air while you’re working, that’s not technically work.” You tell him, ScarJo! And, make him get you something nice from Tahiti!