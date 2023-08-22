The Comments From SNL's Cheri Oteri, John Mayer And Other Celebs On Andy Cohen's Cute Video Catching His Kid Sneaking Chips For Breakfast Are Priceless

Andy Cohen may know how to keep the gossip mill churning, both through his celebrity interviews on Watch What Happens Live and as executive producer of the popular Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, but every parent knows that raising kids is where the real drama’s at. The talk show host shared a video recently of what happened when he caught his son sneaking potato chips for breakfast, and plenty of celebs, including Cheri Oteri and John Mayer chimed in with their priceless takes on the most important meal of the day.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Andy Cohen showed himself talking to 4-year-old Ben, who was apparently hiding behind a chair while he enjoyed a breakfast of chips. The WWHL host was clearly amused with his son, despite being unsuccessful in his attempts to provide Ben with a more nutritious option. Check out the adorable post for yourself:

Ben likely knew he wasn’t supposed to be eating the chips for breakfast, since his dad caught him hiding behind a chair while he enjoyed his snack, but that certainly didn’t stop the little one from crunching throughout the video. I don’t know what it is about kids offering up more information than is necessary, but Ben was pretty quick to inform Andy Cohen that the early-morning chip-eating had become a daily ritual. Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri had a characteristically humorous reaction to the video, commenting:

Dad get the chip off your shoulder and just come join me. Chips before breakfast behind a chair, everyone’s doing it.

In fact, lots of famous faces seemed to be Team Ben, as they also hit up the comments in support of the 4-year-old’s chip habit. They wrote:

I think we all learned a little something here today. – John Mayer

Team Ben....Team Daddy..... it's a hard tie for me ❤️😂😂❤️ – Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

I have zero problem with this. I’m in full support – Sutton Stracke

I’m with Ben on this one! – Khloé Kardashian

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow had a particularly thoughtful take on the matter, as she pointed out:

I mean is a chip SO far off from a hash brown? I’m with Ben!

I see no errors in this logic. A fried potato is a fried potato, right?

Others in the comments loved seeing the adorable father-son interaction, especially the fact that Andy Cohen didn’t admonish little Ben, but rather admitted that he fully understood why his son would want to eat delicious potato chips for breakfast, even if they didn’t technically qualify as a “breakfast food.” Carnie Wilson commented:

You are such a patient and great Father. ❤️

Andy Cohen is a single father to two children — 4-year-old Ben and 1-year-old Lucy, who were born via surrogate and are biological siblings, he has said. It probably won’t be too long before they’re teaming up on him, and hopefully the talk show host will continue to share such sweet moments.