In its heyday, AMC's The Walking Dead was one of the most popular shows on television. Since then the franchise has grown with a number of spinoffs, as well as plans for a Rick Grimes movie. But the original series (which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription) has also had its share of criticism. And while people always complain about The Walking Dead Season 2, EP Greg Nicotero has a comment for the naysayers.

While folks are looking forward to upcoming Walking Dead shows, others are still unpacking the events of the original series. One common critique is that not enough happened in Season 2, which the survivors spent on Hershel's farm. While speaking with EW about the long-running franchise, he revealed why that lull in action was so key to the series as a whole. In his words:

That happened in Season 2. Which always intrigues me when people complain about, 'Well, Season 2, nothing happened. It was kind of slow.' And my response to that always is: The reason that you love Daryl and the reason you love Carol is because Season 2 took the time to create these characters. You see Carol broken, and Daryl steps up and makes this valiant effort to go save her. They're both broken people who find each other.

Points were made. Season 2 is how Daryl and Carol ended up becoming each other's chosen family, and that remains a fan favorite pairing to this day. And that bond was originally formed during their time at The Farm, where Norman Reedus' signature character spent half the season searching (in vain) for Carol's missing daughter Sophia. Of course, the fandom knows how that ultimately played out.

While Glenn's Walking Dead death remains a controversial part of the show's tenure on the air, the plot of Season 2 has also got its fair amount of criticism over the years. But some important character work was being done during this time, including the love triangle between Shane, Lori, and Rick, as well as the blossoming friendship with Carol and Daryl. The latter relationship is still being explored with its spinoff Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

(Image credit: AMC)

While some fans hoped that Daryl and Carol's relationship would on day become romantic, instead Greg Nicotero and company kept it one of platonic companionship and deep friendship. And that relationship needed Season 2's plot in order to grow. Nothing but respect for zombie Sophia.

Out of all the original Walking Dead cast members, folks probably didn't expect Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol to be the last ones standing. But fans really responded to them, and the way they had each other's backs throughout the apocalyptic drama.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return for the Carol-centric Season 2 on September 29. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.