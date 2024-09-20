People Always Complain About The Walking Dead Season 2. EP Greg Nicotero Has A Comment For The Naysayers
Greg Nicotero responds to a long-running complaint about The Walking Dead Season 2.
In its heyday, AMC's The Walking Dead was one of the most popular shows on television. Since then the franchise has grown with a number of spinoffs, as well as plans for a Rick Grimes movie. But the original series (which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription) has also had its share of criticism. And while people always complain about The Walking Dead Season 2, EP Greg Nicotero has a comment for the naysayers.
While folks are looking forward to upcoming Walking Dead shows, others are still unpacking the events of the original series. One common critique is that not enough happened in Season 2, which the survivors spent on Hershel's farm. While speaking with EW about the long-running franchise, he revealed why that lull in action was so key to the series as a whole. In his words:
Points were made. Season 2 is how Daryl and Carol ended up becoming each other's chosen family, and that remains a fan favorite pairing to this day. And that bond was originally formed during their time at The Farm, where Norman Reedus' signature character spent half the season searching (in vain) for Carol's missing daughter Sophia. Of course, the fandom knows how that ultimately played out.
While Glenn's Walking Dead death remains a controversial part of the show's tenure on the air, the plot of Season 2 has also got its fair amount of criticism over the years. But some important character work was being done during this time, including the love triangle between Shane, Lori, and Rick, as well as the blossoming friendship with Carol and Daryl. The latter relationship is still being explored with its spinoff Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.
While some fans hoped that Daryl and Carol's relationship would on day become romantic, instead Greg Nicotero and company kept it one of platonic companionship and deep friendship. And that relationship needed Season 2's plot in order to grow. Nothing but respect for zombie Sophia.
Out of all the original Walking Dead cast members, folks probably didn't expect Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol to be the last ones standing. But fans really responded to them, and the way they had each other's backs throughout the apocalyptic drama.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return for the Carol-centric Season 2 on September 29. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.