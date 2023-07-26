Conor McGregor, Sami Zayn, Outlander And More Pay Tribute To Sinéad O'Connor After Her Death At 56

This week, Grammy winner Sinéad O'Connor passed away at the age of 56. The Irish singer was known for her many soulful ballads, including her most revered track, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which skyrocketed her to fame in 1990. She was also known for her evocative candor, often boldly speaking up for social causes she believed in. O’Connor was beloved and, since her passing was reported, many stars like Conor McGregor, Sami Zayn and even the TV series Outlander, have paid tribute to her.

Conor McGregor, who like Sinéad O'Connor shares an Irish heritage, tweeted about how much her music meant to him. He lauded her talent and shared photos of himself and the singer. The MMA fighter also mentioned O’Connor’s son, who also passed away last year. You can see his emotional tribute to her below:

The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyPJuly 26, 2023 See more

Bear McCreary, composer known for The Rings of Power and Outlander, expressed his own love for the Irish chart-topper. He gave insight into his special relationship with her and the time they spent together. You can see his message below:

I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor .She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIPJuly 26, 2023 See more

The official Twitter account for the TV series Outlander also expressed condolences over Sinéad O’Connor’s passing, responding to the tweet from Bear McCreary. The singer’s music was featured in the credits of Season 7 of the popular Starz show. In the tweet, thanked her for her contribution in the tribute, which you can see below:

Thank you for lending us your voice, Sinéad. 🤍 https://t.co/uQfEWSvUV8July 26, 2023 See more

WWE superstar Sami Zayn also shared a sweet reaction on X about the singer's passing, mentioning the mental health struggles Sinéad O’Connor dealt with throughout her life. Zayn also used the name Shuhada, which was her preferred, chosen name after converting to Islam back in 2018. The wrestler said:

A chill ran through my body reading that Sinéad O’Connor has passed away. She dealt with a lot. I don’t know why but I always felt a strong connection to her. Very, very sad. RIP Shuhada.

Singer Jason Isabell, who is also a Grammy winner, also took to social media send a message of peace to the I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got artist. He accompanied his message with the lyrics to her song “This Is A Rebel Song,” which you can see below:

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVbJuly 26, 2023 See more

Ice-T was also a fan of the late songstress and expressed his own reverence for her in a post. He states his respect for her as a fierce activist, and how she was unafraid to stand for something. Sometimes her boldness garnered backlash, like her infamous banning from SNL, but it’s something that a lot of people loved about her. The rapper said:

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy…🙏🏽

It's honestly hard to believe Sinéad O’Connor is gone. As Conor McGregor mentioned, she was one of our absolute finest singers and adored by many. Nevertheless, her legacy and talent will live on in the hearts and minds of her fans and those who loved her most. She possessed tremendous strength, and her strong messages and beautiful music continue to touch the hearts of many.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sinéad O’Connor during this time.