The Cool Way Blue Bloods Accommodates Tom Selleck's Love For His Ranch While Filming

Blue Bloods is currently one of the longest-running scripted series in primetime, but CBS overtly confirmed that it’s ending with Season 14 , despite Tom Selleck’s hopes for more , not to mention other cast members’ optimistic comments . Though he may not be pleased about having to hang up Frank Reagan’s work boots, the actor is very grateful for being able to spend that many years in a role he loved. And it sounds like he’s gotten some pretty solid star treatment from producers that speaks to how much he loves spending time on his Cali-based ranch.

Beyond being a part of millions of viewers’ lives every Friday night on CBS, Tom Selleck is currently promoting his memoir You Never Know, which was released on May 7. It delves into a movie and TV career that has spanned well over 40 years, and includes such massive hits as Three Men and a Baby, Friends, and of course Magnum P.I. Speaking with Parade , Selleck was asked about the vast 63-acre ranch that he was able to purchase thanks to the success of the Hawaii-based drama, and he shared the way the Blue Bloods team works things so that he’s able to return to the homefront for longer stretches. As he put it:

Sometimes you think you want something. Like after the Sacketts I realized, 'I want a ranch, I want horses.' Well, sometimes you get that, and you realize, 'No, that’s not really what I want. I got to go back to Beverly Hills.' But I was right. And it’s the perfect thing for Blue Bloods. They compress my work in New York so I can get home for about 10 days. It is the perfect antidote to the work I love. I love doing Blue Bloods. I go home and I sit on a ranch and frankly, I could do that all the time.

Obviously Tom Selleck is something of a Hollywood icon at this point in his life and career, as humble and unconceited as he may be about such things, and this is a case where respect comes into play, since it's pretty unheard of for actors to praise TV show producers for giving them more time off than other co-stars. Being overworked is the more usual complaint.

As it's become obvious over the years, the Jesse Stone vet doesn't share the same amount of screentime as his co-stars, and the above story speaks to why we see Frank less than others. At least away from the dining room table, since those family dinners should never be missed by anyone.

Oh, and just because he filmed shorter days on Blue Bloods to allow himself more time around the homefront, that doesn't mean Selleck is aiming to call it quits. In his words:

But I do not want to retire. I love acting.

To that end, Selleck even brought up the idea of returning to his Jesse Stone TV movie-verse as an option when the CBS drama is done. He's intrigued by the idea of an older Jesse, and I'm betting viewers all over would be just as interested.

Though Blue Bloods has become such a huge and indelible part of Selleck's life, fans shouldn't expect to find a ton of stories about it within the pages of You Never Know, as he only touches the very early stages of it near the end of the memoir. In his mind, it was easier to end the book on a huge life change, which was more reflected by Magnum P.I. ending than by landing Blue Bloods. Though I think many would agree those early days were extremely vital, considering a different job title nearly caused Selleck to shave his iconic mustache.

Blue Bloods' midseason finale is airing on CBS on Friday, May 17, at 10:00 p.m. Head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows will be keeping us entertained this summer.