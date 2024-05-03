Blue Blood's Tom Selleck Voiced Hopes For The Drama To Continue. Now, CBS' Boss Has Confirmed Where Things Stand

CBS decided to cancel Blue Bloods, but that hasn't stopped fans and cast members from advocating the network for more. Star Tom Selleck has led the charge in trying to advocate for more episodes, noting the show still has plenty of ideas to run. After his comments, the top brass at the network has spoken and confirmed where things stand with the crime procedural.

President Amy Reisenbach held a press conference to discuss CBS' fall schedule and talk about the shows that will be on the schedule and those that won't as well. Deadline reported that Reisenbach admitted moving on without Blue Bloods would be a loss and thanked the cast and crew for coming together for the final season. When reminded about Tom Selleck's hopes that CBS would reconsider cancelation, the head had this to say:

We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.

Well, that sounds pretty definitive! Blue Bloods is ending no matter what Tom Selleck thinks about it, and the series will join the other canceled shows ending in 2024. The network wants to refresh the schedule, and apparently didn't see the series as a vital part of its programming schedule going forward.

Blue Bloods is not the only CBS show ending this season, as the network has already cancelled quite a few shows this year. Here's the list of cancelations thus far for the eye network:

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

CSI: Las Vegas

So Help Me Todd

Young Sheldon

Looking at that list, Blue Bloods was not the only well-liked show given the axe by CBS. Actress Annie Potts was shocked to see Young Sheldon go, noting it was one of the most popular shows not just on television but also on Netflix. Granted, Young Sheldon had other reasons it needed to end with Season 7, but if CBS couldn't keep it, then it's hard to imagine any other show on this list stood a chance at having its cancelation reversed.

Still, it's hard not to feel a little sympathy for Blue Bloods fans, especially those who have kept up with the show since 2010. Even so, not many shows are blessed to have a run like that, especially in this modern era of streaming television. The good news is that with fourteen seasons of content, it'll take people quite a while to get through a rewatch with their Paramount+ subscription should they choose to revisit it in the future.

Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights right now at 10:00 p.m. ET but will eventually bow later this year in the holiday season. Fans should continue to enjoy the ride in the meantime while it lasts, and maybe check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what other shows they should get into while waiting for its end.