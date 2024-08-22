‘It Was A Really Beautiful Moment’: Cote De Pablo Shared How NCIS Actor Joe Spano Supported Her Before She Left The Show, And It’s Pretty Emotional
How sweet!
A lot of actors have appeared on NCIS over the course of its 20+-year run, and outside of the main cast, the actor who has the most appearances under his belt is Joe Spano. He debuted as Tobias Fornell in the CBS show’s first episode, “Yankee White,” and most recently appeared in “A Thousand Yards,” the NCIS franchise’s 1,000th episode that tied back to the series’ 2003 launch. In total, Spano has played Fornell in 58 episodes of the flagship show, so he’s spent a lot of time with its leading actors, including Cote de Pablo. In fact, the actress shared an emotional story about how Spano supported her before she left NCIS as a series regular.
Cote de Pablo exited NCIS two episodes into Season 11, though she would later reprise Ziva David for a surprise guest appearance in the Season 16 finale, followed by recurring in Season 17. Shortly before she took her final bow as a series regular, de Pablo had a touching moment with Joe Spano, which she talked about when the Hill Street Blues alum stopped by Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch to chat with her and co-host Michael Weatherly, saying:
As you can see, the Ziva actress still isn’t willing to fully pull the curtain back on why she left NCIS back in 2013. Three years after that exit, Cote de Pablo attributed her decision to “political things and the scripts not being good enough,” but then when she came back in 2019, she said that her previous comment was “taken out of context at a certain point.” Whatever her reasoning, once she made that decision and shared it with the NCIS cast and crew, Joe Spano, who appeared as Fornell in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” and “Past, Present, and Future”, simply hugged and congratulated her without inquiring about why she was leaving, which touched her. Now starting to tear up, De Pablo continued:
Cote de Pablo added that she didn’t think Joe Spano was “aware” of what he’d given her, and that it was important to bring it up on the podcast since this was the first time she was seeing him since filing those episodes. Spano said that at the time, he had “a sense that that’s what you needed,” and he ended up being correct. If you’re interested in revisiting Season 11’s first two episodes, they, along with the entirety of the NCIS franchise, can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
Speaking of Paramount+, Cote de Pablo is currently shooting the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva with Michael Weatherly in Budapest, and that show will exclusively stream on that platform rather than air on CBS like the past NCIS shows. It hasn’t been announced yet when Tony & Ziva will premiere, but NCIS Season 22 and the new prequel NCIS: Origins will both hit the 2024 TV schedule on Monday, October 14.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.