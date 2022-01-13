9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Explains Why He Decided To Put T.K. In Serious Danger In Season 3
T.K. was put through the wringer again.
Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, Episode 2 “Thin Ice.”
The ice storm is continuing to slam 9-1-1: Lone Star’s third season and the second episode was an emotional one for multiple reasons. In a storyline that’s been teased as far back as November, T.K. fell through some ice while rescuing a little boy in a freezing pond and was soon hit with severe hypothermia and fell into a coma. T.K. is yet again in serious danger, but the showrunner has a good reason for it.
Fans have gone through a T.K. health crisis before, as it is not the first time he has been in the hospital. So why does this keep happening to poor T.K.? Lone Star boss Tim Minear explained to TV Insider why the firefighter-turned-paramedic is being put through the wringer, even comparing it to T.K.’s 9-1-1 danger magnet counterpart, Buck:
Just like Buck, it seems like T.K. is always getting hurt, whether that’d be physically or emotionally. While it seems like there will definitely be more to come out of this hypothermia storyline, including it lasting longer than an episode or two, fans will definitely be in for a ride.
Meanwhile, as T.K. fights for his life, his loved ones will be doing everything they can to support him and each other. Tim Minear previews what the next episode will consist of, and it will be as intense and heartbreaking as ever:
It will be interesting to see exactly what happens in the following episode. It seems like we’ll be getting a look inside T.K.’s head, while Owen, who has been in the hill country, ex-boyfriend Carlos, and the rest of T.K.’s chosen family will be waiting for any good news. One T.K. (hopefully) gets better, maybe Tim Minear and the writers will give him a break because I don’t think I can stand any more trauma from this show.
A new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Monday, January 24 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.
