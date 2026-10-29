Did Jacob Elordi’s Kardashian Connection Impact His James Bond Chances? The Latest
Is the Euphoria star still in the running?
Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, just look at Zendaya and Tom Holland. Fans are always invested in the love life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (whose reality show The Kardashians is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Recently Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been linked, breaking the internet in the process. But does the Euphoria star's connection to the reality TV icon hurt his chances at playing the next James Bond? Here's the latest.
Daniel Craig's Bond movies ended with No Time to Die, and there's been a ton of chatter about who will replace him in the years that followed. Jacob Elordi has been one popular choice online, but an alleged insider spoke to Naughty But Nice and made a claim about his Bond odds. In their words:
What a bummer. There are plenty of fans who want to see the recent Oscar nominee in the role of 007, given his tall stature, good looks, and age. Although if this alleged insider is to be believed, Elordi's relationship with Jenner might be excluding him from being considered as the next James Bond.
We should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, but this does paint a picture about how Jacob Elordi's romantic life could be impacting his career. He's still a wildly popular movie and TV star, but we'll have to see if there are any concrete reports about him being in the running to play James Bond. The same anonymous insider was also quoted claiming:
This is only the latest report about what the studio might be planning for the next James Bond. There are rumors the studio was looking for a younger actor, and some claimed that the goal was an unknown who could bring mystery to 007. Just last week there were claims that screen testing had started, and that Jacob Elordi was no longer in the running. It's truly dizzying trying to keep track of all the discourse, so hopefully some real answers come sooner rather than later.
The James Bond franchise is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. There's currently no indication as to when the 26th movie will arrive, but hopefully updates will come after Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3 hits theaters in December.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.