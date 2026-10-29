Did Jacob Elordi’s Kardashian Connection Impact His James Bond Chances? The Latest

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, just look at Zendaya and Tom Holland. Fans are always invested in the love life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (whose reality show The Kardashians is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Recently Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been linked, breaking the internet in the process. But does the Euphoria star's connection to the reality TV icon hurt his chances at playing the next James Bond? Here's the latest.

Daniel Craig's Bond movies ended with No Time to Die, and there's been a ton of chatter about who will replace him in the years that followed. Jacob Elordi has been one popular choice online, but an alleged insider spoke to Naughty But Nice and made a claim about his Bond odds. In their words:

The Bond people want mystery, sophistication and old-school glamour — not Kardashian-style celebrity exposure. Being linked to that world became a problem. They want 007 to feel untouchable, and this brought exactly the kind of attention they didn’t want.

What a bummer. There are plenty of fans who want to see the recent Oscar nominee in the role of 007, given his tall stature, good looks, and age. Although if this alleged insider is to be believed, Elordi's relationship with Jenner might be excluding him from being considered as the next James Bond.

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We should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, but this does paint a picture about how Jacob Elordi's romantic life could be impacting his career. He's still a wildly popular movie and TV star, but we'll have to see if there are any concrete reports about him being in the running to play James Bond. The same anonymous insider was also quoted claiming:

It’s about protecting the fantasy. Bond isn’t supposed to be caught up in the Kardashian universe. The producers want an actor who makes audiences believe he’s 007, not someone whose personal life threatens to become the bigger story.

This is only the latest report about what the studio might be planning for the next James Bond. There are rumors the studio was looking for a younger actor, and some claimed that the goal was an unknown who could bring mystery to 007. Just last week there were claims that screen testing had started, and that Jacob Elordi was no longer in the running. It's truly dizzying trying to keep track of all the discourse, so hopefully some real answers come sooner rather than later.

The James Bond franchise is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. There's currently no indication as to when the 26th movie will arrive, but hopefully updates will come after Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3 hits theaters in December.