Critics Say Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Has Plenty Of ‘Rock Em, Sock Em’ Fun, But One Issue Keeps Coming Up
Will you be seeing this on the big screen?
Three years after Legendary’s MonsterVerse brought us Godzilla vs. Kong, the monsters are teaming up again for a kaiju sequel in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. New enemies threaten Hollow Earth in this film, which hits theaters March 29, per the 2024 movie release calendar, and critics are weighing in after catching early screenings. Almost everyone is talking about how fun this new monster movie is, but some are finding Godzilla x Kong lacking in the emotional department.
First reactions to the new kaiju offering had people excited for the “slobberknocker,” as they noted how colorful the movie is, with its ‘80s buddy cop vibes, thanks to Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry. Critics are now able to expound on those views, and in CinemaBlend’s review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, our own Mike Reyes says spring for the IMAX experience if possible, because this movie is so much fun, it’s hard not to want more. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment gives it a User Rating of 8 out of 10, agreeing with Mike Reyes that it’s a great time to be a kaiju fan. While last year’s Godzilla Minus One may appeal more to the scholarly crowd, Godzilla x Kong offers “a rock 'em sock 'em blast.” The critic says:
Jane Crowther of GamesRadar rates it 3 stars out of 5, agreeing that it’s a “fun, neon rumble,” but saying ii's lacking an emotional journey. However, if you’re just buying the ticket to see the big monster fights, you’ll get your money’s worth, Crowther says:
The weakness of the human story seems to be the primary criticism among critics, which isn’t all that uncommon for monster movies. Owen Gleiberman of Variety posits that it’s bad luck that Godzilla x Kong is coming out so soon after Godzilla Minus One, which proved these creatures could carry an “emotional grandeur.”
D. Hood of IGN gives the movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10, calling it a “visually stunning, sensory extravaganza” that's so electrifying the critic isn’t even all that mad that it doesn't quite add up and the audience is made to slog through the humans’ drama. Hood continues:
The monsters are clearly the stars of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, so it sounds like anyone hitting the theater for pure kaiju action is going to be happy. Just keep your expectations tempered regarding any emotional stakes. You can catch this movie in theaters starting Friday, March 29.
