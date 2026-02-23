C-SPAN Sets Record Straight After Viral Clip Had Viewers Believing Donald Trump Called In With A Fake Name

The C-SPAN network received a lot of attention over the weekend, and current events were only part of the reason. With it being an eventful weekend in politics, a viral clip emerged that had people wondering if President Donald Trump called into the network to air grievances about the Supreme Court.

Ears perked up over the weekend when a C-SPAN call on Friday from one "John Barron" made rounds on the internet. The call was interesting because the name was commonly associated with Trump, who has historically used it as a pseudonym in previous decades in various situations. The caller also sounded like the President of the United States with a stuffy nose, leading some to wonder if Trump called in and disguised his voice. Take a listen to the call, which was shared to X:

🚨 NO WAY 😭“John Barron” just called @CSPAN to complain about the Supreme Court nuking Trump’s tariffs.Yes — that John Barron.The fake name Trump used for decades.They cut him off mid-call.💀You cannot make this up. 😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/iOPLRebnYaFebruary 22, 2026

POTUS isn't afraid to give an opinion on anything, and his past movie and television appearances show he's not afraid of the spotlight. In short, there was serious speculation that the Commander-in-Chief actually placed the call and, unwittingly, left a very obvious clue to his true identity.

The clip received so much attention over the weekend that C-SPAN felt compelled to publicly comment on the clip and share additional context that may show the phone call was more than likely a prank. In the statement below posted to X, readers received some added context that may debunk the President of the United States had anything to do with that call:

Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as 'John Barron,' we want to put this to rest: it was not the president. The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person.

Thankfully, I don't have to make adjustments to my 2026 TV schedule plans to account for C-SPAN, because it sounds like that call was a hoax. I do have to give props to whoever made the call, because it sounded spot on, like President Trump trying to disguise his very identifiable voice. I'd put it up there with James Austin Johnson's impression he does on Saturday Night Live, even with such a small sample size.

The context is helpful, and explains why the network hung up the call rather than let John Barron stay on the line. If anyone there had thought it was actually President Trump, I don't think they would've cut him off.

Prank calls are bound to happen on call-in shows, and had this been another network that wasn't C-SPAN, it might not have gotten as much attention. It seems like the network tends to go viral when unexpected moments happen, and the President calling in to verbally bash the Supreme Court the same day it happened would've topped the list of unexpected.

C-SPAN continues to highlight what's happening in the world of politics, and CinemaBlend will be around to catch noteworthy highlights on networks when possible. Personally, I'm hoping we learn the identity of the real "John Barron," and their motivation for calling in.