Bad Bunny Faces More Super Bowl Backlash After Donald Trump Weighs In, And Baseball Fans Say He Sat During ‘God Bless America’

It’s been a pretty big few days for the music business. We’ve seen the massive release of Taylor Swift’s new album, which included her not just topping the album charts but the box office as well. However, another global mega star, Bad Bunny, has made a lot of headlines too after it was announced that he'd be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL season has only just begun, but the way it will end has already become one of the most talked-about topics in sports. Bad Bunny has been selected to perform during halftime of the Big Game, and this is a decision that has generated an endless number of opinions, and now the President of the United States has joined the fray.

President Trump Sounds Off About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Appearance

Many voices have been critical of the decision to pick Bad Bunny to perform during halftime at the Super Bowl. At least some of the reasons for the backlash appear to be that the Puerto Rican singer has been a vocal critic of the current political administration. Unsurprisingly, it turns out the administration isn’t a fan of him either.

In an appearance on NewsMax, President Trump was critical of the decision to have Bad Bunny play the Super Bowl, despite also claiming he’d never heard of him. Trump said…

I've never heard of him, I don’t know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous.

While the criticism of Bad Bunny in football circles will likely die down, at least until we get closer to the Super Bowl, it seems that fans of another major sport are now getting in on the action of criticizing the global superstar.

Bad Bunny Is Being Criticized By Some After Attending A Baseball Playoff Game, But He Also Had A Big Moment

Bad Bunny had baseball rather than football on his mind recently when he attended game three of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. Controversy has followed him after a video posted by TMZ purported to show the singer remaining seated during a performance of “God Bless America.”

A lot of voices on social media have been critical of remaining seated, as they thought it was a disrespectful move. However, others have pointed out that this was not the opening game performance of the National Anthem but a seventh-inning stretch performance of “God Bless America,” so the etiquette is potentially different.

Of course, while some may be focusing on Bad Bunny’s allegedly disrespectful act, others are more focused on the fact that the singer ended up with a foul ball during the game. So, it’s unclear just how widespread the condemnation of Bad Bunny is.

Bad Bunny got a foul ball at the Blue Jays-Yankees game tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/hllzNix74pOctober 8, 2025

While there may be some people who aren’t Bad Bunny fans, the singer is incredibly popular around the world, which was almost certainly the thinking going into his Super Bowl performance.

Time will tell if any other major sports fans or public figures get mad at Bad Bunny. It should be said that while baseball and football fans may have issues, Bad Bunny is quite popular in WWE, and as far as I know, his recent appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 had a lot of fans laughing, so there’s that.

However, as we learn more about this whole situation with him and the Super Bowl, we'll keep you posted.