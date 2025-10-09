Bad Bunny Faces More Super Bowl Backlash After Donald Trump Weighs In, And Baseball Fans Say He Sat During ‘God Bless America’
Bad Bunny is getting backlash from the world of football and baseball all at once.
It’s been a pretty big few days for the music business. We’ve seen the massive release of Taylor Swift’s new album, which included her not just topping the album charts but the box office as well. However, another global mega star, Bad Bunny, has made a lot of headlines too after it was announced that he'd be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The NFL season has only just begun, but the way it will end has already become one of the most talked-about topics in sports. Bad Bunny has been selected to perform during halftime of the Big Game, and this is a decision that has generated an endless number of opinions, and now the President of the United States has joined the fray.
President Trump Sounds Off About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Appearance
Many voices have been critical of the decision to pick Bad Bunny to perform during halftime at the Super Bowl. At least some of the reasons for the backlash appear to be that the Puerto Rican singer has been a vocal critic of the current political administration. Unsurprisingly, it turns out the administration isn’t a fan of him either.
In an appearance on NewsMax, President Trump was critical of the decision to have Bad Bunny play the Super Bowl, despite also claiming he’d never heard of him. Trump said…
While the criticism of Bad Bunny in football circles will likely die down, at least until we get closer to the Super Bowl, it seems that fans of another major sport are now getting in on the action of criticizing the global superstar.
Bad Bunny Is Being Criticized By Some After Attending A Baseball Playoff Game, But He Also Had A Big Moment
Bad Bunny had baseball rather than football on his mind recently when he attended game three of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. Controversy has followed him after a video posted by TMZ purported to show the singer remaining seated during a performance of “God Bless America.”
A lot of voices on social media have been critical of remaining seated, as they thought it was a disrespectful move. However, others have pointed out that this was not the opening game performance of the National Anthem but a seventh-inning stretch performance of “God Bless America,” so the etiquette is potentially different.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Of course, while some may be focusing on Bad Bunny’s allegedly disrespectful act, others are more focused on the fact that the singer ended up with a foul ball during the game. So, it’s unclear just how widespread the condemnation of Bad Bunny is.
Bad Bunny got a foul ball at the Blue Jays-Yankees game tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/hllzNix74pOctober 8, 2025
While there may be some people who aren’t Bad Bunny fans, the singer is incredibly popular around the world, which was almost certainly the thinking going into his Super Bowl performance.
Time will tell if any other major sports fans or public figures get mad at Bad Bunny. It should be said that while baseball and football fans may have issues, Bad Bunny is quite popular in WWE, and as far as I know, his recent appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 had a lot of fans laughing, so there’s that.
However, as we learn more about this whole situation with him and the Super Bowl, we'll keep you posted.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.