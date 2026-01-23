Leonardo DiCaprio Had The Most Leo Reaction After Getting Asked About That Viral Awards Meme

Once again, Leonardo DiCaprio has become a hilarious meme. After having an incredibly animated conversation with someone while the 2026 Golden Globe winners were being announced, the clip of the interaction went viral. Now, many are wondering who he was talking to and what the conversation was about. While some have opened up about it, the One Battle After Another star is keeping it tight-lipped, which is very on brand for him.

After the 2026 Oscar nominations were revealed, DiCaprio spoke to Deadline about them as well as his viral moment at the Golden Globes. For context, it seemed like the actor was speaking to someone about KPop Demon Hunters, however, when asked what he was really talking about, he said:

It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name?

Now, his co-star Teyana Taylor thinks she was talking to him during this viral conversation that you can see below. She explained that they “might have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters” because it had won and her kids love the movie that can be streamed with a Netflix subscription . She also explained that she remembered “jamming so hard when ‘Golden’” was played. However, she didn’t realize the moment was captured on camera.

While Taylor’s response provided some clarity, the clip and Leo’s reaction during it still leaves me with questions. And one person who won’t be answering said questions is Leo. Proving that point, the Titanic actor said:

So, as the lead character says in A Bronx Tale, I’m not a rat.

Well, there you have it, folks. If you want to know what Leonardo DiCaprio was talking about and who he was talking to, don’t go to him for the answer.

Honestly, it’s hilarious that he had this response. It’s also on brand. I mean, even during the Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser joked about DiCaprio and how we don’t know much about him. Literally, all I know about the actor is his filmography and the rumors surrounding his dating life that occasionally pop up. He typically does not talk about his personal life, and he doesn’t do too much press. So, yeah, it does make sense that he wouldn’t clarify what he was talking about at the Golden Globes either.

It’ll just have to remain a mystery, I guess.

However, one thing that’s very clear is the fact that the movie he’s in is receiving a lot of love. After One Battle After Another got rave reviews , the movie that’s currently available to stream with an HBO Max subscription has been an award show darling. It also got a bunch of Oscar nominations, including one for DiCaprio, so we’ll be seeing him at another award show soon.

Now, the question is: will he have another animated conversation that we won’t get to know about at The Academy Awards? Honestly, I hope so, because this has been the most fun mystery of this year’s award season.