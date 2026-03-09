One Debate Involving Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen That Fellow NBA Legend Reggie Miller Just Settled
He has a good point.
As former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen remain estranged, others around the sports world continue to weigh in on the matter and analyze their playing styles. Jordan is, of course, viewed as the basketball GOAT in various circles, but Pippen has received his share of props as well. One debate that rages on amongst fans and former players alike is who was the better on-court defender between Pippen and Jordan. Now, Reggie Miller – who played against both Bulls alums – is settling that debate.
Miller, of course, is a hall of famer and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. During his 18-year career, which saw him play solely for the Indiana Pacers, Miller played against some of the greatest ballers to ever step on the hardwood, from Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley to Gary Payton and Kobe Bryant. Miller was recently asked about Pippen and Jordan during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. When told that Robert Horry named Pippen the better defender, Miller shared this response:
Considering the friendly rivalry Jordan and Miller had on the court, I’m not surprised the latter took a moment to throw some playful shade at His Airness. In all seriousness, though, as Miller shared during the chat (shared to YouTube), he was guarded better by Pippen. Many have indeed lauded Pippen for his defensive skills, as he could indeed guard players of different positions. Of course, Jordan – a Defensive Player of the Year winner – was no slouch in that department either. Still, I can understand why Miller would name Pippen the better defender.
Pippen has been complimented multiple times over the past several years alone, with ex-teammate Dennis Rodman praising him for contributions to the Bulls’ championship teams of the ‘90s. Another former Bull, Ron Harper, also hyped up Pippen during a recent interview and called him “the best small forward to ever play the game of basketball.” NBA vet Gilbert Arenas even specifically applauded Pippen’s defensive prowess and its impact on Jordan’s game.
It goes without saying that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were a combined force to be reckoned with on the basketball court, which is a big reason why some people have had a hard time seeing them feud. The situation began in earnest in 2021 when Pippen criticized ESPN’s The Last Dance, on which Jordan was a producer. Pippen later took other shots at MJ, even calling him a “horrible” player. Despite that, “Pip” has still referred to Jordan as one of the best players he’s ever played with.
At this point, any sort of reconciliation still feels like a pipe dream when it comes to Jordan and Pippen. Crazier things have happened, of course. In the meantime, as a fan, I just find the analysis on Pippen and Jordan’s playing styles fascinating in the interim. I’ll be waiting to see if another NBA legend like Miller decides to weigh in on an aspect of their athletic abilities.
Check out both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in action by streaming The Last Dance. The 10-part series, which also features Reggie Miller, is available with a Netflix subscription.
