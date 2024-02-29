Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, Ringo Starr And More Pay Tribute To Richard Lewis Following His Death

2024 is already delivering some heavy hits in the way of celebrity deaths, as the world said goodbye to comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis. His passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and drew tributes from stars including best friend Larry David, Ringo Starr of The Beatles fame, and many others who the comedian impacted in his lifetime.

Lewis had been a recurring fixture on Curb Your Enthusiasm since its beginnings, to the point that he had to announce he would barely be involved in Season 11 ahead of its release. Fans loved Lewis' interactions on the show with star Larry David, who was his real-life best friend. In a released statement from HBO (via Variety), David shared a brief message about his dear friend:

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Richard Lewis had quite a few famous friends in his long career in Hollywood, with one of them being the knighted musician Sir Richard Starkey, more commonly known as Ringo Starr. Lewis revealed in a 2009 interview with Vulture that The Beatles drummer introduced him to his wife Joyce Lapinsky, who Starr mentioned in his message:

"God bless, Richard Lewis peace and love to Joyce peace and love."

And while many today might sooner associate him with Curb Your Enthusiasm (currently available to stream with a Max subscription), Richard Lewis was part of television long before that. In fact, he was honored by one of his former co-stars from Anything But Love, who later went on to be an Oscar winner in 2023. Jamie Lee Curtis posted:

There were also tributes from celebrities the public wouldn't immediately expect. Director Paul Feig was one of them, and talked about the friendship they shared over the years:

"Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a standup. I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. You will be missed, my friend."

When the guy who has made movies as awesome as Bridesmaids (despite being terrified to do so) is calling a person a hero, you just have to know they did something right in life. Not that Lewis likely needed any of that affirmation, as his extensive career in stand-up comedy, movies, and television was proof enough that he was a star with real staying power.

Many others paid tribute around the internet, but it felt fitting to circle back to Curb Your Enthusiasm with the tribute offered by executive producer Robert B. Weide. He shared photos with Lewis taken over the past few decades and a short message to the passed comedian:

1984. 2004. 2023.Reeling from the news. The suddenness of it.I love you, Pal. Always have. Always will. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/KA3JseSyjoFebruary 28, 2024 See more

It's really moving to see so many pay tribute to Richard Lewis, and it's really encouraging me to do an impromptu Curb Your Enthusiasm marathon just to capture some of the actor's best moments on the show. I was already a little curious about the re-used Seinfeld jokes in the series, so now I have plenty to be on the lookout for diving back in.

CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Richard Lewis. Continue to stick with us as we track the latest updates in entertainment news, and what's happening in television and movies in 2024 and beyond.